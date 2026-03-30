PNN

New Delhi [India], March 30: Indian cricket has always produced extraordinary numbers. Billions of viewers. Record-breaking audiences. Unmatched commercial value. What it has never had, until now, is a dedicated artificial intelligence platform built specifically to analyse, predict, and explain the game at the level the sport deserves. CricMind.ai changes that -- and it has arrived at precisely the moment it is needed most.

Also Read | Real 'Aari Aari' Moment: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan Celebrate 'Dhurandhar 2' Success at Mumbai Party; Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Launching in full during the opening week of IPL 2026, CricMind.ai is India's first purpose-built AI cricket prediction and sports analytics platform. Free to access for the entire IPL 2026 season, the platform gives every Indian cricket fan -- from the casual viewer to the devoted analyst -- access to the same quality of data-driven intelligence that has transformed fan engagement with football and basketball across the world. It is available now, without registration, without download, and without cost, at www.cricmind.ai.

The Oracle Engine: A New Standard for Cricket Prediction in India

Also Read | Census 2027: Will Live-in Couples Be Counted As Married? Government Clarifies.

The centrepiece of CricMind.ai is the Oracle Engine -- a proprietary AI prediction model that represents a fundamental departure from how cricket forecasting has worked until now. Where conventional cricket prediction apps apply broad historical averages or rely on recent form alone, the Oracle Engine evaluates seventeen distinct performance variables simultaneously before generating a single match prediction.

Those variables span every dimension of match-day reality -- recent team form, historical head-to-head records, venue conditions, pitch behaviour, toss advantage, player availability, and the kind of granular in-match factors that television pundits discuss but rarely quantify. Drawing on a database of over 278,000 ball records across every IPL season since 2008, the Oracle Engine runs 10,000 simulated versions of each match before arriving at a single prediction -- complete with win probabilities and confidence ranges that tell fans not just who is likely to win, but how certain that verdict really is.

What makes the Oracle Engine genuinely different is accountability. Every prediction is published before the first ball is bowled and permanently logged in CricMind.ai's public Accuracy Tracker -- a live, unedited record of every call the engine has made and every result that followed. In IPL 2026's opening two matches -- RCB vs SRH on March 27 and MI vs KKR on March 28 -- the Oracle Engine predicted both results correctly. No retrospective adjustments. No hidden methodology. The record is public, permanent, and growing with every match.

A Platform Built for Every Dimension of Cricket Intelligence

CricMind.ai is designed around the understanding that cricket fans are not a monolithic audience. The platform serves the supporter who wants a quick pre-match prediction as naturally as it serves the analyst who wants a granular breakdown of a bowler's performance across specific venue types and match phases.

The Live Dashboard delivers real-time match intelligence as each game unfolds. The Deep Analysis module provides comprehensive post-match breakdowns drawing on the platform's full historical dataset. The AI Terminal allows users to pose natural language questions about any player, team, match, or scenario and receive data-backed responses generated by the platform's AI engine. A dedicated Argument Settler feature uses the same engine to resolve cricket debates with statistical evidence rather than opinion -- addressing one of the most pervasive and entertaining dimensions of Indian cricket culture.

CricMind Pro -- available free throughout IPL 2026 -- extends the platform further with a Live Predictor for in-match AI forecasting, a Player Scout tool for detailed individual performance profiling across conditions and opposition, and a Match Simulator that allows users to model hypothetical match scenarios against real historical data. The complete IPL history archive, covering all eighteen seasons from 2008 through 2025, underpins every feature on the platform.

"Cricket analytics in India has been shaped by opinion for too long. The Oracle Engine was built on a single principle: show the work. Every factor, every probability, every prediction -- published before the match, tracked after it, accountable to the result. We are not asking fans to trust a number. We are giving them every reason to scrutinise one." -- CricMind.ai Team

Addressing a Gap That Has Persisted Too Long

Cricket is the most watched sport in the world's most populous democracy. Its commercial value runs to tens of billions of dollars annually. Its cultural penetration in India -- across language, geography, generation, and social class -- is without parallel in global sport. And yet the analytical infrastructure available to Indian cricket fans has consistently lagged behind what audiences for football in Europe or basketball in North America have access to as standard.

CricMind.ai is a direct and deliberate response to that gap -- bringing to Indian cricket the same data-driven engagement model that transformed how supporters of other sports interact with the game. The platform is engineered and operated by QX137 (www.qx137.com), a specialist AI and technology studio whose work spans artificial intelligence, sports analytics, and high-performance digital products.

Available Free for the Entire IPL 2026 Season

CricMind.ai is completely free for the full duration of IPL 2026 -- no subscription, no registration, and no download required. Every feature on the platform including the Oracle Engine's predictions for all 74 matches, the Live Dashboard, AI Terminal, Deep Analysis tools, Match Simulator, Player Scout, and the complete IPL historical archive is available to every fan at zero cost throughout the season at www.cricmind.ai.

With 72 matches of IPL 2026 still ahead and the Oracle Engine's season-long accuracy record building publicly with every result, there has never been a more compelling moment to experience Indian cricket through the lens of genuine, transparent, auditable artificial intelligence.

About CricMind.ai

CricMind.ai is India's first AI-powered cricket prediction and sports analytics platform. Built on a proprietary 17-factor Oracle Engine and a dataset spanning 18 IPL seasons, 1,169 matches, 925 players, and over 278,000 ball records, the platform delivers auditable AI match predictions, real-time cricket intelligence, and deep analytical tools to cricket fans across India and the world. CricMind.ai is engineered and operated by QX137 (www.qx137.com), a specialist technology studio building high-performance AI products. CricMind.ai is free to access throughout IPL 2026 at www.cricmind.ai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)