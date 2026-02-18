PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Crocs, a global leader in innovative casual footwear, known for its comfort-first design philosophy, today unveiled its latest campaign, Let Them Talk. Fronted by Bollywood actor and youth icon Siddhant Chaturvedi, the campaign puts a spotlight on Crocs' Echo range--bringing together street style, comfort and personal expression through a culturally grounded narrative. Led by the global creative platform 'Let Them Talk', the film captures movement, music and everyday moments of self-expression. The campaign's first phase highlights the Echo RO Gum Clog and the Echo Wave Clog, a refreshed take on the iconic Echo silhouette.

At its core, the Echo campaign is driven by one simple idea: Let Them Talk. It reflects a mindset shaped by lived-in, everyday moments--where confidence isn't announced, but embodied. Set against the rhythm of urban life, the campaign celebrates the in-between moments that define individuality, with Echo range styled as part of elevated, street-forward looks that move seamlessly from city streets to moments of dance, freestyle, and everyday expression.

Conceptualized and produced by Homegrown, the campaign film follows Siddhant Chaturvedi, whose journey and personal expression mirror this philosophy, as he moves through the world with confidence and ease. Across varied settings and moods, the Echo silhouette adapts seamlessly balancing functionality with a bold, style-led edge. Known for his effortless approach to craft, movement, and fashion, Siddhant brings an authenticity that feels natural rather than performative, making him a compelling face for the range. The film also builds a strong visual style narrative, with his looks anchoring the campaign's street aesthetic, while a specially composed music track amplifies the energy and momentum throughout. As the world around him watches, pauses, and forms opinions, he simply keeps going.

Watch the campaign film here - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DU2TzeaDEy-/?igsh=MTZ5c2Z6YXhudHN0dA==

Commenting on the campaign, Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, said: "Let Them Talk is not just a campaign, it's a cultural statement. As street culture continues to shape how style and identity are expressed today, Echo places Crocs firmly within those conversations. With Siddhant leading this narrative, this campaign reflects our belief that true confidence comes from owning who you are, without seeking permission or approval. This campaign reinforces Crocs as a platform for self-expression, built from the streets up."

Speaking of the creative approach behind the film, Varsha Patra, CEO/Co-founder Homegrown, said: "Crocs Echo footwear gave us a canvas to create a film rooted in cultural play and individuality in motion. Siddhant Chaturvedi's presence instinctively captures the spirit of the campaign: his multifaceted expression and creative energy feel entirely true to the world we set out to build."

Siddhant Chaturvedi, added, "What drew me to the Echo campaign was how real and instinctive it felt. The film captures those everyday moments where you're simply being yourself. 'Let Them Talk' is about staying confident in your own rhythm and not overthinking what the world around you has to say."

The Echo range is designed with a bold, street-forward edge, combining a sculpted silhouette with sport-inspired detailing. The campaign's first phase introduces the Echo RO Gum Clog--a refreshed take on the iconic Echo silhouette--available in Black and Chalk, with multiple drops to follow and Siddhant Chaturvedi continuing as the face of the range as it evolves.

Drawing from music, art, and street culture, the Echo campaign builds cultural relevance through creator-led storytelling as it launches on 17th February with a unified rollout across digital, social, retail, and e-commerce. The Echo range will be available at select Crocs stores, crocs.in and leading e-commerce platforms nationwide.

