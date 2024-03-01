BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1: At the historic Uttar Pradesh Ground Breaking Ceremony 2024, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CSRBOX, India's leading platform for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, becoming the Official CSR Facilitation Partner and Government Collaboration Enabler under the aegis of Invest UP, the Nodal Government Agency for CSR initiatives in the state. The MoU, signed between Anil Sagar, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Bhomik Shah, CEO and Founder of CSRBOX, in the honourable presence of Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of U.P., marks a pivotal moment in unlocking the state's immense potential for sustainable development. Through this partnership, CSRBOX will leverage its expertise and extensive network to drive relevant social development projects aligned with the Government of Uttar Pradesh's key priorities. This collaboration will facilitate impactful CSR initiatives across crucial sectors such as education, healthcare, skilling, environment, and infrastructure development, contributing to the overall well-being of communities and accelerating the state's progress towards achieving the vision of One Trillion Economy. Commenting on the partnership, Bhomik Shah, CEO, CSRBOX, stated, "We are incredibly honoured to be chosen as the Official CSR Facilitation Partner and Government Collaboration Enabler under the umbrella of Invest UP. Working alongside the Government of Uttar Pradesh is a privilege, and we are committed to leveraging our platform and expertise to unlock the limitless possibilities the state has to offer through collective CSR action. Together, we aim to play a vital role in unlocking the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh and contribute to building a stronger, more prosperous future for its citizens." Echoing the sentiment, Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Incharge) Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, "This CSR Conclave serves as a powerful first act, showcasing the potential of collaborative impact. But as they say, 'picture abhi baaki hai' - the true story of transformative change in Uttar Pradesh is yet to unfold as we gear up excitedly." With this landmark collaboration, CSRBOX and the Government of Uttar Pradesh are poised to usher in a new era of impactful social development, aligning with the ambitious goals of Amrit Kaal and making Uttar Pradesh a cornerstone of Bharat's future by 2047.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Likely to Return in July; Check Details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)