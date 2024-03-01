New Delhi, March 1: Samsung is gearing up for its next highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked Event, 2024, which is now expected to make a return in July 2024. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 was recently held on January 2024. The Galaxy Unpacked Event has become a source of innovative products from Samsung and tech enthusiasts from around the world might be excited about the event.

In the Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung usually announces the release of its latest products and gadgets for a global audience. As per a report of Gizmochina, the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event is expected to take place in July 2024, marking a slight shift from the company's usual schedule for the event. Samsung generally hosts two Unpacked events in a year. Microsoft Introduces New Image Upscaling Tech ‘DirectSR’ for Game Developers To Integrate AI-Enabled Super-Resolution Upscaling Features From Nvidia, AMD and Intel.

The first Galaxy Unpacked Event takes place early in the year focusing on the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. The second Unpacked Event comes in August and is dedicated to the Galaxy Z foldables, the flagship Galaxy Tab S-lineup, and the Galaxy Watch series. This year's second Unpacked Event might be moving up for the commencement of the Olympics 2024.

As expected, the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event will likely unveil a variety of new products from Samsung that might catch the attention of the customers. As per multiple reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to feature in the event. There is also speculation regarding Galaxy Z Fold 6. The smartphone might also include a built-in S Pen slot. Apple’s Shift From Its Electric Vehicle Project to Artificial Intelligence Draws Diverse Reactions Among Influencers.

The Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones is expected to come with a sleek design and might be powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processors. As per reports, the Galaxy Watch 7 series is also expected to make an appearance at the Galaxy Unpacked Event. The new smartwatch may bring enhancements in health tracking for its users.

