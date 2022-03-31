New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vehere, a leading company for enabling cyber situational awareness solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has named veteran Sales expert and IT industry leader, Sanjay Bhardwaj, as Director Sales-India & Emerging Markets.

Sanjay has served in leadership positions across some of the biggest tech companies and brings the best of management, leadership and sales expertise to Vehere. At Vehere, Sanjay will be offering his services for growing the business in India and other emerging markets.

Commenting on the development, Praveen Jaiswal, Founder and Director, Vehere said "We are privileged to have Sanjay join our organisation and I am looking forward to working closely with him. His rich and wide experience across diverse business segments built over the years in the IT industry will further accentuate our efforts to bring greater advancements to our global expansion plans."

Earlier, Sanjay was the Regional Sales Head for North-East and South region at Forescout Technologies. Prior to this he also played a pivotal role in growing the business for Vlink India. In a stellar career spanning over two decades, Sanjay has worked with domestic and global technology companies. His prior experience includes roles in various capacities in McAfee, Intel Security & Huawei 3com. Sanjay has also served in managing sales and key accounts for Estel Communications, Wipro InfoTech, Nelito Systems and Comptel Network Systems.

Speaking about his association with Vehere, Sanjay said, "With the growing complexities in network architecture and the ever-evolving security landscape, enterprises are increasingly looking for solutions that could help them strengthen their security preparedness against emerging network and security risks. What Vehere brings to the market is an integrated network and security-as-a-service platform that delivers tremendous value, which explains the extraordinary growth and high engagement ratios with its existing customer base. I see incredible opportunity for Vehere in this emerging global cybersecurity landscape and am truly excited to be working closely with an incredibly talented and nimble team at Vehere. I look forward to helping the company build on this strong foundation and working closely with the leadership team towards strengthening the tech stack and adding critical capabilities to its platform and ensure that we deliver value to our customers."

Sanjay is an alumnus of the Regional Engineering College (NIT), Hamirpur, (H.P) and is based in Delhi, India.

For more information about Vehere, please visit https://vehere.com/

