Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: Cycle Pure Agarbathi proudly unveils ISHTA - Mindful Beginnings, a heartfelt initiative created to nurture devotion, gratitude, and mindful play in children. Inspired by the Sanskrit word "Ishta", meaning beloved, chosen, personal deity, ISHTA opens the door to a world where play meets prayer, wonder meets ritual, and everyday moments become sacred.

Every child carries a light pure, curious, and divine and ISHTA was born to help that light shine brighter. Through beautifully designed creations, the brand blends devotion with design, transforming everyday play into moments of reverence and joy. The collection includes washable and reusable cloth books such as the Sri Krishna Cloth Book and the Ganesha Cloth Book, playful jigsaw puzzles like Krishna with Cow and Ganesha with Family, and other themed story-learning pieces that allow children to explore myth, symbol, and values in joyful ways.

ISHTA is distinguished by its thoughtful design, safe and sustainable materials, and its ability to inspire calm, creativity, and spiritual focus. Each product is crafted to encourage mindful play and is ideal for conscious parents, devoted families, and educators who cherish spiritual living. With secure online shopping and doorstep delivery, ISHTA ensures that mindful beginnings are accessible to all.

"At Cycle Pure Agarbathi, we have always believed that devotion is not confined to rituals alone but is a way of life that can be nurtured from childhood. This initiative is close to our hearts because it empowers families to pass on values of devotion and mindfulness in ways that are safe, sustainable, and deeply engaging. On the occasion of Children's Day, we are delighted to celebrate the light every child carries and we hope ISHTA becomes a cherished companion in their journey of discovery and devotion," says Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

To mark the occasion of Children's Day, Cycle Pure Agarbathi is offering a 25% discount throughout the month of November 2025 on the entire ISHTA range. This special launch offer reflects the brand's commitment to celebrating childhood while fostering devotion and gratitude from the earliest years.

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, a trusted name in devotion and fragrance, continues its legacy of innovation by creating products that inspire mindfulness and spiritual connection across generations. With ISHTA, the brand extends its vision to children, offering mindful beginnings that blend heritage with modern design.

