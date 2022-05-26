Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI/GPRC): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest manufacturer of agarbathi, launched the Heritage and Flute range of incense sticks at an event organised in Indore today, as part of its product expansion and innovation strategy.

Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, unveiled the Heritage range of prayer sticks inspired by traditional Indian art forms, and the Flute range of incense sticks with fruity and floral fragrances.

The new range of Heritage prayer sticks is made the traditional way using original 'base' bathi, with the objective of reviving and patronizing the ancient, beautiful Indian art forms of Madhubani Folk Art, Warli Folk Art, Santhal Tribal Art and Sanjhi Folk Art. Every purchase helps support heritage artists.

Flute is an exciting range of agarbathi made with fruity and floral fragrances. It includes 9 fragrances of Aamrasiya, Gulabiya, Lavani, PushpahPhala, Nimboori, Coconeer and Shiuli.

Speaking at the event, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "As a brand, we strive to provide hope and inspire the current and future generations of India with our fragrances while delivering quality products to our millions of consumers all over the world. We aim to help preserve the exquisite, traditional art forms of Madhubani, Warli, Santhal and Sanjhi through the Heritage range of prayer sticks. Flute, on the other hand, is inspired by nature's bounty with its favourite fruits and flowers, a collection that is sure to rejuvenate the hearts and homes of our customers."

All ingredients used in Cycle products are ethically and sustainably sourced. The entire Carbon footprint during the manufacture of its products is offset as it is a certified Zero Carbon Manufacturer.

Both Heritage and Flute range of agarbathi are available across retail outlets as well as on cycle.in.

The leading manufacturer and exporter of agarbathi, has always nurtured an eco-friendly approach in all its endeavors. Cycle Pure Agarbathi is the only agarbathi company in India certified as the Carbon Neutral Manufacturer by the UK-based The Carbon Neutral Company - the leading provider of carbon reduction solutions in the World.

A champion of environment-friendly practices, the company has set up re-cycle corrugated boxes at relevant units and ensures the usage of natural ingredients that are IFRA certified aroma materials and are not harmful to the environment or health. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has an array of agarbathi in the premium category: Rhythm, Woods, Flute, and Three-in-One are the marquee brands. Heritage Agarbathi is its latest offering. For more information on the Group, please visit http://www.nrgroup.co.in/

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters.

The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit http://www.nrgroup.co.in/.

