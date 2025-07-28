PNN

New Delhi [India], July 28: Building on the momentum from their #SwitchToFluorideFree campaign, Dabur Red Paste has taken a bold next step in its campaign to raise awareness about excessive fluoride exposure. What began as an eye-opening initiative to spark dialogue has now evolved into a nationwide brand movement, encouraging consumers across India to rethink what's really in their toothpaste and make an informed switch to fluoride-free alternatives, challenging several industry giants in the process.

- The national campaign backed by regional influencer storytelling, animated explainer videos, carousel education posts, SEO, search campaigns & purpose-led positioning aims to redefine oral care advertising.

- To execute this campaign, Dabur Red Paste partnered with creative & digital agency Mixed Route Juice to build a full-funnel campaign.

Every morning, millions of Indian families wake up and reach for the same thing: their toothbrush and toothpaste. It's a habit that starts in early childhood and becomes second nature. But a quiet shift in this routine is underway, driven by growing awareness around one key ingredient found in many toothpastes i.e.fluoride.

Across the world, there has been growing concern about the health risks associated with excessive fluoride exposure. According to fluoridealert.org, international studies have highlighted potential links between high fluoride intake and a range of health issues, including neurotoxicity, particularly in children. These findings have led experts and parents alike to question the long-standing practice of fluoride use in everyday dental products and to seek safer, science-backed alternatives.

And this movement is being led by Dabur Red Paste's recent nationwide public awareness campaign titled #SwitchToFluorideFree, aiming to educate Indian households on the potential risks of excess fluoride exposure, especially through daily oral care products like toothpaste.

The trigger? A recent report by the Ministry of Jal Shakti revealed that groundwater in 370 districts across 23 states in India contains fluoride levels beyond the permissible limit. In regions already consuming high levels of fluoride through water, adding more through fluoridated toothpaste, especially since children tend to accidentally swallow the toothpaste, could elevate long-term health risks, like:

- Dental Fluorosis (white or brown spots on teeth)

- Brittle Bones

- Low IQ

"As a brand that has always believed in offering natural, safe, and effective oral care solutions, we felt it was our responsibility to bring this issue to the forefront." said Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Head of Marketing, Oral Care, Dabur India Ltd."#SwitchToFluorideFree is more than a campaign, it's a public health message, urging families to check their toothpaste labels and make the informed choice towards fluoride-free alternatives like Dabur Red Paste."

What makes the campaign particularly powerful is its hyper-local storytelling approach. Influencers from regions most affected by high fluoride in groundwater, such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha shared contextualized content about the fluoride report, encouraging viewers to "Flip the Pack" and look for safety instructions like "Do Not Swallow".

The messaging culminates in a key call-to-action: #SwitchToFluorideFree, with Dabur Red Paste positioned as a clinically proven, Ayurvedic, fluoride-free toothpaste that fights 7 dental problems.

To execute this campaign, Dabur Red Paste partnered with creative and digital agency Mixed Route Juice to build a full-scale brand movement combining regional influencer storytelling, animated explainer videos, carousel education posts, search engine optimization (SEO), search campaigns and purpose-led positioning aims to redefine oral care advertising.

"Our goal was to bring empathy and urgency to a silent issue hiding in plain sight." said Amrita Sharma, Founder & Creative Director at Mixed Route Juice. "By combining public data, Ayurveda's relevance, and influencer-led narrative, we made the science accessible and the solution obvious. This is the kind of real, meaningful story-telling that we delight in."

With a 360-degree approach to create mass awareness among the parents and healthcare-conscious consumers, the campaign has gained momentum on the digital and offline platforms.

Dabur Red Paste,being fluoride-free toothpaste offers a safer alternative that doesn't compromise on oral health. It helps prevent tooth decay, reduces gum bleeding, fights bad breath, and alleviates sensitivity, while avoiding the risks associated with excessive fluoride.

As oral care becomes part of the larger conversation around preventive health, #SwitchToFluorideFree marks a timely reminder for Indian families to not just brush, but make the wiser choice and brush better.

Campaign's YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WWjpmhcKZOo

