Dangal TV ranked #1 globally in YouTube views for July in Media & Entertainment and Films & Movies categories, as per the Tubular Leaderboard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Dangal TV, one of India's leading entertainment brands, has set yet another benchmark on the global stage. According to the Tubular Leaderboard, Dangal TV's YouTube channel has been ranked #1 in Overall Creators and in the Media & Entertainment (Global | Film & Movies | YouTube) categories for two consecutive months - June and July 2025.

Alongside this leadership ranking, the Dangal TV YouTube channel has also crossed 50 million subscribers, cementing its position among the Top 100 global YouTube channels. This achievement also underscores both the scale of its global reach and the deep audience connection the channel continues to foster.

This milestone places Dangal TV at the very top of global digital entertainment, outperforming some of the world's most renowned channels, including Spidey, Zee TV, Sony SAB, YRF, and SET India.

The achievement is the culmination of a journey that began in 2017, when Dangal TV first entered YouTube with modest ambitions. Competing against global players in a crowded space, the channel faced early challenges but stayed rooted in its vision - telling authentic stories from India's heartland. By adapting to the needs of digital-first audiences while remaining true to its identity, Dangal TV steadily built a loyal community of viewers.

Manish Singhal, Managing Director, said, "Dangal TV's No.1 ranking for two consecutive months across global leaderboards is a proud milestone in our digital journey. It highlights the trust our audiences place in us, strengthens our vision of bringing India's heartland stories to a global stage, and reinforces our confidence in achieving many more milestones in the journey ahead."

Speaking on this achievement, Candice Gaudinier, Director of Content Marketing, Chartbeat and Tubular, said, "Tubular's mission has always been to spotlight platforms and creators who drive meaningful engagement at scale. Dangal TV's #1 ranking in both India and globally within the Film and Movies genre on YouTube is a remarkable achievement. It highlights how a brand rooted in India's heartland stories can resonate with audiences worldwide and set new benchmarks for digital entertainment."

Watch here: www.youtube.com/@DangalTVChannel

