Bengaluru, September 10: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued an alert regarding a massive water supply disruption in Bengaluru, scheduled between September 15 and 17. The shutdown, spanning nearly 60 hours, is being carried out to facilitate emergency maintenance and infrastructure upgrades at all Cauvery water supply pumping stations.

According to BWSSB, pumping stations under Cauvery Stage V will remain shut from September 15 to 17, while Phase-1 and Phase-2 pumping stations of Cauvery Stages I, II, III, and IV will undergo maintenance from 6 am on September 16 until 6 am on September 17. BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar said the work is vital to ensure smooth functioning of pipelines and uninterrupted water supply in the long run. First-Ever in Bengaluru: Namma Metro Transports Donated Liver, Saves Patient by Beating City Traffic in 55-Minute Lifeline Ride (Watch Video).

The disruption will affect all areas dependent on the Cauvery project, which supplies drinking water pumped from a reservoir located 90 km away and nearly 350 metres below Bengaluru’s elevation. This uphill pumping operation costs BWSSB around ₹3 crore daily in electricity, meeting only half the city’s water demand. Currently, four stages of the Cauvery Water Supply Project provide about 1,460 million litres per day (MLD). Once Cauvery Stage V becomes operational, it will add 750 MLD, but costs are expected to rise significantly. 'Good Old Days of Bengaluru Are Gone Forever': Bangalore Resident's Post About Jayanagar's Transformation From Residential Area to Commercial Hub Goes Viral, Strikes Chord With Bengalureans.

In preparation, BWSSB has urged residents to store adequate water before September 15 and use it judiciously during the shutdown. The board has also requested media platforms to circulate this advisory widely to avoid last-minute panic.

The shutdown is expected to impact lakhs of households, making water conservation measures crucial during this period.

