Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blockchain-led data management start-up Vincilium announced the appointment of Ankur Razdan as the Head of Strategy and Business Development effective immediately.

Ankur has over 2 decades of experience in the IT Industry. He is an expert on digital transformation with hands-on experience in leading the development of digital marketplaces and ecosystems; enabling clients across the globe to align with the Digital Economy. Ankur has led multiple roles in the IT Industry from Sales, Solution Consulting, and Business Enablement to Delivery.

He has been instrumental in establishing new client relationships in various regions like the Americas, APAC, ANZ, and India. He has also managed large delivery teams across multiple clients and has hands-on experience in building new domain practices and competencies from grounds-up. Ankur is passionate about Financial Inclusion and the use of emerging technologies to drive solutions for the unbanked and under-banked market segments.

In his current role, Ankur will spearhead the Strategy for Vincilium and will be additionally responsible for driving growth through business development. "Vincilium is at an inflection point in the start-up lifecycle and we are now looking to scale up. Ankur's addition to the team will sharpen our focus on clients and bring in the experience of shaping and closing large client partnerships," said Rohit Sehgal, CEO, and Founder of Vincilium.

"It is important for start-ups to blend technology innovation with the right strategic intent and focus towards chosen market segments," added Ankur Razdan. "With a strong, enterprise-grade platform at the core, Vincilium is redefining how organizations view their data strategy. Vincilium's data products are helping organizations lay the foundational data architecture aligned to data-mesh principles," he concluded.

Vincilium is New Jersey headquartered company with focus on developing Data Management products using the power of Blockchain Technology. Learn more about Vincilium by visiting their official website www.vincilium.com

