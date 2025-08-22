NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Dave & Buster's, the iconic American entertainment and dining brand, has officially arrived in Mumbai with a spectacular grand opening on August 14 at Infiniti Mall, Andheri. Following its successful India debut in Bangalore, the launch marks another milestone in the brand's expansion journey across the country.

The inauguration was led by Rajesh Malpani, Manish Malpani, Ashish Malpani, Jai Malpani, and Shreya Malpani, Directors of the Malpani Group, the exclusive franchise partner for Dave & Buster's in India. Together, they unveiled Mumbai's largest indoor entertainment and dining destination, designed to redefine the way the city plays, dines, and socializes.

Spanning 22,000 sq. ft., Dave & Buster's Mumbai offers an unmatched blend of games, dining, and social experiences. The venue features more than 60 cutting-edge arcade and VR games, Nitro Bowling lanes with high-energy lighting, Hi-Tech Darts, and vibrant restaurant. A full-service sports bar and live mega screening arena will showcase cricket, football, F1 and global sporting events. The space also includes private party rooms catering to birthdays, corporate gatherings, and group celebrations. Complementing the entertainment is a bold food and beverage menu that combines global flavors, chef-curated Indian dishes, and signature Dave & Buster's beverages.

"Dave & Buster's is not just a restaurant or arcade, it's an experience - one that combines the thrill of play with amazing food and drinks," said Shreya Malpani, Director, Malpani Group. "With this launch in Mumbai, we are bringing together everything the city loves - entertainment, sports, great food, and high energy - under one roof. We're excited to make this a new go-to destination for Mumbaikars."

The launch was also attended by Antonio Bautista, Global Chief International Officer of Dave & Buster's, who congratulated the Malpani Group on successfully expanding the brand's footprint in India and shared his excitement for the brand's long-term vision in the market.

Founded in 1982, Dave & Buster's is an iconic American experiential hospitality brand known for its dynamic blend of food, drinks, games, and sports viewing. With over 200 locations across the U.S., it has built a legacy of social entertainment. In India, the brand is being developed exclusively by the Malpani Group under a long-term franchise agreement.

The Malpani Group is a diversified business house with ventures in real estate, hospitality, FMCG, media, and entertainment. It is widely recognized for delivering landmark projects in the leisure sector, including the acclaimed Imagicaa World Entertainment Ltd. As the driving force behind Dave & Buster's India entry and growth, the group continues to innovate the Indian consumer experience landscape.

