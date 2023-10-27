PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27: In the heart of Hyderabad, a new chapter in the world of luxury home interiors is about to be written, as Aertsen Living unveils its latest venture - "De Italia." This exciting introduction promises to set a new benchmark in opulence and sophistication within the realm of furniture retail. The grand launch of "De Italia" is scheduled to take place on the 28th of October, and it's a momentous occasion that discerning homeowners and interior design enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting.

For many years, Aertsen Living has been a name synonymous with impeccable design, exquisite craftsmanship, and top-tier quality in the field of home interiors. Their unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations has made them a trusted and esteemed leader in the industry. With "De Italia," they intend to combine this legacy with a fresh perspective on luxury furniture, pushing the boundaries of opulence and innovation.

De Italia's exclusive collection of premium furniture pieces is poised to cater to even the most refined and discerning tastes. Whether you have an affinity for timeless classics or cutting-edge contemporary designs, "De Italia" meticulously curates a range that is set to redefine standards in home decor. With a focus on aesthetics, functionality, and unparalleled quality, this new venture promises to revolutionize the way we perceive and experience luxury in our living spaces.

Let's take a closer look at the founders of "De Italia," the visionaries behind this exciting venture:

Manidhar Anumula is a driving force in the luxury furniture industry with a strong focus on innovation and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. With a deep passion for design and a keen sense of aesthetics, Manidhar has played an integral role in shaping the brand's identity. His vision emphasizes the fusion of artistry and functionality, ensuring that every piece of furniture embodies the essence of opulence and innovation.

Vinay Addagiri brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the luxury furniture industry. His unwavering commitment to excellence in design and craftsmanship has left an indelible mark on the brand. Vinay's influence can be seen in every aspect of "De Italia's" meticulously curated range. He believes that true luxury is not just about the external appearance but also about the enduring quality of the product.

Ar. Suresh Nagala is one of the esteemed founder of "De Italia" and is known for his visionary approach and deep commitment to delivering excellence. His unwavering dedication to exceeding customer expectations is a core pillar of Aertsen Living's legacy and continues to drive "De Italia" forward. His dedication to excellence is the foundation on which "De Italia" continues to redefine standards in luxury home decor.

The grand launch of "De Italia" is set to take place on the 28th of October at the 4th Floor, NBK Building, Road Number 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033. This event promises to be a celebration of luxury, craftsmanship, and design, and it invites all those who appreciate the fusion of artistry and functionality to join in this exciting journey.

Aertsen Living's Modular manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with its cutting-edge machinery and dedicated team of 150+ employees, plays a pivotal role in bringing these luxurious pieces to life. As the event date approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be a remarkable moment in the world of luxury home interiors.

Stay tuned for more updates and coverage of the grand launch of "De Italia" by Aertsen Living, where opulence and innovation will come together in perfect harmony, redefining the future of luxury furniture.

