Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: UniHealth Hospitals Limited(NSE - UNIHEALTH), Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE: UNIHEALTH) today announced the commissioning of its 50-bedded, state-of-the-art tertiary care, multi-specialty hospital in Sector 4, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The new facility represents a strategic investment in strengthening the region's healthcare infrastructure and reinforces UMC Hospitals' long-term commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible, and technology-driven medical care.

Developed to meet global standards in clinical excellence and patient safety, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, brings together advanced medical technology, modern infrastructure, and a multidisciplinary team of highly experienced clinicians and healthcare professionals. The hospital is positioned to serve as a comprehensive healthcare destination for Navi Mumbai and surrounding regions, offering a wide range of tertiary care services under one roof.

The hospital provides extensive medical and surgical specialties, including emergency and trauma care, critical care, internal medicine, cardiology and cardio-thoracic surgery, orthopaedics and spine, neurology and neurosurgery, gastroenterology, medical and surgical oncology, bariatrics, comprehensive lab, radiology and non-invasive diagnostics, and preventive healthcare services. With advanced modular operation theatres, cardiac catheterization lab, well-equipped intensive care units, and round-the-clock emergency services, the facility is designed to manage complex and high-acuity cases with efficiency and precision.

Over the last 2-months, as part of its social responsibility, the hospital has undertaken multiple initiatives such as free health check-up camps across multiple residential complexes in Navi Mumbai, free consultations and investigations at temples and industry events, conceptualizing and celebrating the Healthcare Mahotsav by offering a wide range of healthcare screening diagnostic services and specialist consultations for just Rs. 555/-, with the intent to extend benefits to the community and create awareness about preventive healthcare.

Strategically located in Sector 4, Nerul, the hospital offers excellent connectivity and ease of access for residents of Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Designed with a patient-first philosophy, the facility provides a safe, comfortable, and healing environment supported by streamlined processes and personalized care pathways.

The launch of UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai marks an important step in the organization's growth journey, strengthening its presence in key urban markets and reinforcing its commitment to building scalable, high-quality healthcare platforms across India.

Complementing the existing Group facilities and network across Africa, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, adds a new horizon to the comprehensive services being extended by it to its patients, not only from the region but also from the African continent. Its strategic location close to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport makes it an ideal option for international patients opting for India as the destination of choice to access advanced tertiary care treatment services.

This newly commissioned facility is a step towards many similar undertakings being taken by UniHealth, in its pursuit to achieve a commissioned bed strength exceeding 1,000 tertiary care beds in the coming 2 years, spread across multiple facilities being considered in India and Africa.

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals said, "UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai is a reflection of our vision to build institutionally strong, future-ready healthcare assets that combine clinical excellence with ethical governance and patient-centric care. This hospital has been thoughtfully designed to address the growing healthcare needs of the region while creating long-term value for patients, clinicians, and stakeholders alike."

Highlighting the hospital's focus on community impact and sustainable growth, Dr. Anurag Shah, Director, UMC Hospitals, added, "Our objective is to create a healthcare ecosystem that is deeply rooted in the community it serves, while adhering to the highest standards of medical quality and operational efficiency. UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai will play a vital role in improving health outcomes, generating employment, and contributing meaningfully to the region's social and economic development."

