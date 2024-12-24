VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: Delhi Public School, Shaheedpath, hosted VERVE - Annual Concert 2024, an exuberant cultural fest that showcased the talent, creativity, and spirit of its students through a diverse array of performances and activities. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students, faculty, and esteemed guests, making it a grand success.

Also Read | Gujarat Child Trafficking Case: Father Sells His Minor Daughter to Rajasthan Man for INR 4 Lakh To Settle Nephew's Debt.

The program commenced with the warm welcome and felicitation of the Chief Guest Surya Pal Gangwar-IAS, District Magistrate, Lucknow and Shri Jagdambika Pal M.P Dumariya Ganj by our PVC Abhishek Pal Sir. The occasion was graced by Pro-Vice Chairman, Abhishek Pal, CEO, Swati Pal, Principal Dr. Manju Lakhanpal, Vice-Principal Swati Singh Malhotra, Admissions Head Divya Singh

The cultural extravaganza began with Mridang - Shiv Stuti, a mesmerizing invocation that paid homage to Lord Shiva. The DPS School Anthem reverberated through the ground, uniting the entire audience in school pride. Performances like Veer Gatha, a Hindi play, and the Hindi Choir highlighted linguistic brilliance, while energetic acts such as Bhangra Beats - a Punjabi dance - filled the atmosphere with vibrance. A unique mime performance titled The Charade captivated the audience through its artistry.

Also Read | Sanjeevani Yojana: BJP's MP Bansuri Swaraj Alleges AAP Government Fooling Elderly, Claims 'Health Secretary Has Confirmed There Is No Such Health Insurance Scheme'.

The event featured dynamic fillers, including soulful renditions by students. A standout act was the Jugalbandi, a fusion dance that celebrated cultural harmony, followed by the Stage Craft, an English play that brought Shakespeare's Macbeth to life.

The audience was further enthralled by Yug Manthan - The Epic Saga, a presentation that beautifully depicted timeless narratives, and Rangmanch, a Navras act that explored human emotions. The highlight of the day was The Night of Terror, a horror dance performance that thrilled the audience with its creativity and precision.

The event concluded with the Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the efforts of the organizing team, followed by Crescendo - The Grand Finale, which brought the fest to a rousing and celebratory close. The solemn National Anthem marked the conclusion of VERVE 2024.

The vibrant performances and enthusiastic participation showcased the holistic education and cultural enrichment fostered at Delhi Public School, Shaheedpath. The success of VERVE- Annual Concert 2024 left the audience with cherished memories and an overwhelming sense of pride.

Dr. Manju Lakhanpal

Principal

DPS Shaheedpath

Lucknow

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)