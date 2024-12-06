VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: The Gusto Food & Beverage Program, an initiative by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, DLF Family Office and Anthill Ventures to accelerate the growth of promising startups in the F&B industry, hosted its highly anticipated Demo Day at Broadway. Broadway is redefining offline retail by blending content and commerce to create immersive consumer experiences.. The event brought together industry leaders, investors, and media partners to witness the impact and scalability of six exceptional startups from the Gusto cohort.

The day began with one-on-one discussions between the leadership teams of Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, DLF Family Office, and Anthill Ventures. These sessions were an invaluable opportunity for strategic dialogue, fostering insights that aligned innovation with investment priorities.

Next, the founders engaged in an inspiring session with Stuti Pandey, Senior manager from Zepto, one of India's fastest-growing quick commerce platforms. She shared actionable insights on operational excellence, technology adoption, and customer retention strategies, providing a blueprint for startups aiming for hyper-growth in the competitive F&B ecosystem.

The highlight of the day's knowledge-sharing sessions was a fireside chat with Kishore Biyani, the visionary founder of Future Group. Biyani emphasized the evolving landscape of consumer preferences in India, highlighting the critical role of adaptability in F&B. "Today's consumers are looking for more than just products; they're seeking experiences. Brands that can integrate tradition with innovation, while staying relevant to the modern palate, will define the next decade of this industry," he said. Biyani also applauded the Gusto cohort for their bold vision and encouraged them to continue pushing boundaries. The session was gracefully moderated by Prasad Vanga, Founder and Director at Anthill Ventures.

The opening keynote was delivered by Arjun Bhartia, Director, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office. In his address, Bhartia reflected on Jubilant's collaboration with the Gusto program, stating, "We are proud to be part of this incredible journey with Gruhas, DLF FO and Anthill Ventures. The Gusto cohort represents an amazing set of companies that are disrupting the food and beverage space with their creativity and drive. At Jubilant, we believe in backing businesses that make a real impact, and we're thrilled to be associated with this initiative."

Following the keynote, the spotlight shifted to the pitches, where six startups presented their unique value propositions and growth strategies to a discerning audience of investors and media representatives:

Grabenord

Recipeat

Hemptyful

Rio Innobev

Evolve Snacks

The Fresh Press

Each pitch highlighted the transformative potential of these startups in reshaping the F&B industry. From innovative snacking solutions to sustainable beverages, the cohort demonstrated the depth and diversity of their market impact.

The day concluded with a powerful closing note by Abhijeet Pai, Founder of Gruhas, who emphasized the scalability and transformative potential of the Gusto program. "Gusto is not just about supporting startups; it's about creating an ecosystem that accelerates innovation with purpose. The impact these companies are making on the food and beverage sector is a testament to their hard work and the program's vision to enable scale at speed," Pai remarked.

The floor was then opened for networking, where over 70 venture capitalists, founders, and partners connected over drinks, fostering collaborations and partnerships that could redefine the industry.

About Gusto

The Gusto Food & Beverage Program is designed to accelerate startups in the F&B space, empowering them with mentorship, market access, and investor networks to achieve rapid growth and scalability.

