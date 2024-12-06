The rumours surrounding trouble in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marital life have been circulating for a long time. One of the speculated reasons is Abhishek’s alleged relationship with actress Nimrat Kaur. However, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has addressed these rumours publicly. Adding fuel to the speculation, fans have noticed that the popular Bollywood couple has stopped posting pictures together on social media and have been absent from events as a duo. Nimrat Kaur Pregnant Amid Her Linkup Rumours With 'Dasvi' Co-Star Abhishek Bachchan? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Gossip.

Amid these ongoing rumours, recent photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan from a party have taken the internet by storm. A picture shared by Anu Ranjan shows the couple posing alongside Aishwarya’s mother, Brinda Rai. Surprisingly, Reddit discussions about the photos have nothing to do with the separation rumours. Instead, redditors are divided over the couple’s looks at the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Together at a Party Amidst Separation Rumours (See Pics).

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan New Pic

What Redittors Have To Say

While many praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s black outfit paired with bold red lipstick, others criticised it as poor styling. Abhishek Bachchan’s choice of oversized glasses has also sparked debate, with some suggesting they were chosen to complement Aishwarya’s striking look. The mixed reactions have made the couple’s appearance a hot topic of conversation online.

