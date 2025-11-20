Democratic Republic of Congo Launches the National Carbon Credit Registry Initiative in line with its Commitments at COP30

VMPL

Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of the Congo] / Singapore / Belem [Brazil], November 20: The Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development and the New Climate Economy of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy (DRC), M&M Greentech, and its technology partner TRST01, announces the launch of a pioneering initiative: the National Digital Carbon Credit Registry.

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: 'The Family Man 3?, 'The Bengal Files', 'Homebound' and 'Bison' Lead a Power-Packed Streaming Lineup (Watch Video).

This major advancement marks a decisive step in the DRC's journey toward transparent, sovereign, and technology-driven climate governance.

Unveiled at COP30 in Brazil, the initiative positions the DRC as a global leader in sustainable natural-resource management and digital environmental accountability.

Also Read | Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tech Giant Announces 45 Finalists Showcasing the Year's Best Apps, Games, Innovations and Cultural Impact Across 12 Categories.

Transforming Climate Governance Through Technology

Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Her Excellency Dr. Marie Nyange Ndambo, Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development and the New Climate Economy, the DRC is implementing a comprehensive digital ecosystem governed by the Carbon Market Regulatory Authority (ARMCA) to monitor and manage its carbon assets, forest resources, and environmental impact.

The initiative includes:

- A National Carbon Credit Registry aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, enabling transparent registration and exchange of verified carbon credits and ITMOs.

- An AI-powered deforestation monitoring system, using satellite imagery, GIS mapping, and real-time analytics to protect the Congo Basin the world's second-largest carbon sink.

- Blockchain-based traceability systems for timber and natural resources, ensuring compliance with international sustainability standards and combating illegal exploitation.

- Regulatory mechanisms linking verified environmental data to fiscal incentives, sanctions, and carbon-finance frameworks.

- A National Validation and Assurance Framework, supported by multi-stakeholder participation, to define accreditation standards and project eligibility criteria.

Partnerships for Sovereign Climate Solutions

This collaboration brings together the Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development and the New Climate Economy of the DRC, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy, M&M Greentech, and TRST01 a leading company in sustainability data infrastructure, AI, and blockchain solutions.

M&M Greentech will act as the system integrator, overseeing design, deployment, and regulatory compliance, while TRST01 will provide the Blockchain, Web3, and AI infrastructure ensuring immutability, transparency, advanced traceability, and sovereign interoperability of the National Carbon Registry's data.

The Web3 layer enables cryptographic anchoring, decentralized verification, and secure programmable management of carbon assets, in line with international standards (Article 6.2, ITMO).

According to Her Excellency Prof. Dr. Marie Nyange Ndambo, Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development and the New Climate Economy, Democratic Republic of Congo:

"This is not simply a technology project it is a declaration of sovereignty and climate justice.The Congo Basin must not only be protected, but truly valued through transparent systems that recognize its ecological importance.The DRC is taking a decisive step toward a model where technology strengthens trust in climate action. Through this platform, we promote sustainable finance based on measurable and verifiable impact."

Mr. Manoj Vembu, Executive Chairman of M&M Greentech and TRST01, adds:

"Our collaboration with the DRC ensures that every environmental transaction from forest conservation to carbon-credit issuance remains traceable and verifiable on a secure, transparent blockchain. This sets a new global benchmark for integrity in carbon markets."

Accelerating Africa's Green Transition

The initiative is structured as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), focusing on local capacity building, data sovereignty, and sustainable economic empowerment.

All environmental data will remain the sovereign property of the DRC, hosted securely within national infrastructure under regulator-controlled access.The program also includes the creation of a Project Management Unit, a Technical Working Group, and an Independent Advisory Committee.

The Ministry has also announced an international stakeholder forum in Kinshasa in 2026 to support project accreditation, technology transfer, and monetization of African carbon credits through verified channels.

About the Partners

Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development and the New Climate Economy, DRC

Through the Carbon Market Regulatory Authority (ARMCA), the Ministry is responsible for policy, governance, and regulation related to environmental protection, forest conservation, and climate action in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ministry of Digital Economy, DRC

The Ministry leads the country's digital transformation and ensures national technological sovereignty. It oversees the deployment of critical digital infrastructure, the adoption of emerging technologies (blockchain, AI, IoT, cybersecurity), data governance, and regulatory frameworks tied to the digital economy.Within the Digital National Carbon Credit Registry, the Ministry ensures inter-institutional coherence, system interoperability, and compliance with international standards for sovereign digital services and data management.

M&M Greentech, Singapore

A global company specializing in environmental technologies, digital sustainability platforms, carbon-finance solutions, and natural-asset management.

TRST01, Singapore

An award-winning company specializing in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and sustainability data infrastructure, providing reliable digital systems for traceability, climate-data assurance, and ESG verification globally.

Press Contacts

Press Office - Ministry of Environment, DRCEmail: info@environnement.gouv.cd

Media Relations - M&M GreentechEmail: media@mmgreentech.com

Media Relations - TRST01Email: journey@trst01.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)