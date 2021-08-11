Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DevOps Enabler & Co., a leading DevOps consultancy and automation company, today announced that it has attained Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

This is the second time that the Microsoft Gold partner has been recognized for the achievement.

Also Read | When Is PSG's Next Match in Ligue 1 2021? Will Lionel Messi Feature in The Tie? Click Here to Know the Deets!.

To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most Gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

As an ISO 27001:2013 certified organization, DevOps Enabler provides industry-leading DevOps services to startups and large enterprises. Its DevOps services include DevOps Consulting, DevOps Automation, DevSecOps and DevOps Staffing services. In addition, DevOps Enabler's 3E framework focuses on Configuration, Change Management, Release Management and Environment Management where most of the DevOps gaps are found. DevOps Enabler's 3E framework enables organizations to improve efficiency by helping them understand and by implementing the best practices.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police Attaches Gangsters’ Property Worth Rs 1,848 Cr.

"Earning this Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform competency for the second time consecutively is proof of our dedication to providing the best service to our customers, even in these unprecedented times," said Ram Suresh, Vice President for DevOps Enabler & Co. He added that the Gold Cloud Platform competency from Microsoft is one of the significant milestones in his company's mission to bring the power of DevOps and the cloud to small, medium-sized, and enterprise-level businesses.

"By achieving a competency, DevOps Enabler has proven its commitment, capability and expertise in Microsoft products and technologies," said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft. "For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. These organizations have qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams."

Cloud Platform

The Cloud Platform competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. Differentiate your company with the Cloud Platform competency, and you will be eligible for Signature Cloud Support, Azure deployment planning services, Azure sponsored credit, direct partner support, eligibility to deploy certain on-premises, internal use software on Microsoft Azure, and access to the cloud platform roadmap.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

DevOps Enabler demonstrates best-in-class capability and market leadership through demonstrated technology success and customer commitment.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)