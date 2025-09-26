BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, announces price adjustments today that will take effect on January 1, 2026. The average increase in India will be 6.9 %.

"We remain committed to helping our customers navigate the complexities of the current global trade landscape, which has been significantly impacted by recent geopolitical shifts," said R. S. Subramanian, SVP - South Asia, DHL Express. "With this annual price adjustment, we can continue to enhance our network's resilience and adaptability, ensuring consistent support for our customers' businesses irrespective of external factors."

DHL Express adjusts prices annually, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics, as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. National and international authorities regularly update these measures in approximately 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary by country.

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

