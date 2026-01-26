PRNewswire

Singapore, January 26: DigiFT, a regulated on-chain exchange for institutional real-world assets, today announced the introduction of DigiFT U.S. Equity Income Fund ("bEQTY"), the first actively managed tokenized U.S. equity income fund on the Ethereum public blockchain. First actively managed tokenized equity fund extending tokenization beyond single assets to professionally managed public equity strategies. Tokenized on Ethereum and distributed via DigiFT, providing eligible investors a regulated on-chain way to invest. Advances institutional adoption of tokenization, building on BNY's deep investment expertise and DigiFT's track record of bringing Tier-1 asset manager strategies on-chain.

The launch of bEQTY, which is eligible for accredited investors, represents a significant milestone in the evolution of tokenization--marking a shift from early experimentation with blockchain-based financial instruments toward enabling investors to construct more complete, portfolio-relevant strategies on-chain.

BNY serves as the investment manager for the underlying traditional U.S. equity income strategy which extends tokenization into actively managed public equities. This launch demonstrates how regulated on-chain infrastructure is advancing beyond initial applications to address more sophisticated areas of the capital markets.

Tokenization as institutional portfolio infrastructure

Public equities remain a core component of institutional portfolios. Tokenization introduces a digitally native form factor that enables programmable settlement, enhanced transparency, and more streamlined lifecycle management--without changing the underlying investment strategy or governance framework.

By representing equity income strategies on regulated on-chain infrastructure, eligible investors gain greater flexibility in how sophisticated financial instruments are held, transferred, and integrated into portfolios, supporting more agile capital management.

For Web3-native allocators, as on-chain treasuries and funds mature, there is growing interest in incorporating assets that introduce exposure to the real-economy and are less correlated with crypto-native market cycles.

The launch also illustrates how regulated on-chain marketplaces can support wider institutional participation by enabling eligible investors to access the strategy through DigiFT's regulated framework.

Henry Zhang, Founder and Group CEO of DigiFT, said: "For years, tokenization has been about proving the technology. This launch proves its use case. By bringing an actively managed equity income strategy on-chain within a regulated market, we're demonstrating how blockchain infrastructure is becoming part of mainstream institutional finance."

Doni Shamsuddin, Head of Asia Pacific, BNY Investments, said: "We are thrilled to work with DigiFT in bridging traditional finance and emerging on-chain solutions for institutional investors. Leveraging BNY's deep investment capabilities, we enable a professionally managed portfolio on blockchain -- anchored in established trust, scale, and governance."

From experimentation to portfolio-relevant strategies

Tokenization has gained early traction in short-duration and cash-like instruments, demonstrating the operational benefits of blockchain within regulated frameworks.

As tokenization matures, extending its capabilities into actively managed public equities represents a natural next phase--moving beyond single assets toward actively managed strategies within regulated market infrastructure.

About DigiFT

DigiFT is a next-generation exchange for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The platform offers end-to-end digital asset services--including tokenization, issuance, distribution, trading, and instant liquidity provision--purpose-built for institutional RWAs. Trusted by global financial institutions, DigiFT is the on-chain tokenization and distribution partner for leading asset managers such as Invesco, UBS Asset Management, and Wellington Management. For more information, visit https://digift.io

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Disclaimers

DigiFT and/or its affiliates endeavour to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided, but do not guarantee its accuracy or reliability, and accept no liability (whether in tort, contract, or otherwise) for any loss or damage arising from any inaccuracy or omission, or from any decision, action, or non-action based on or in reliance upon the information contained in this material.

This information does not constitute an invitation, recommendation, or offer to subscribe for, purchase, or enter into any transaction involving the above-mentioned product/service or any other services mentioned. The above-mentioned product/service is only available to Accredited Investors, Professional Investors, and Institutional Investors through authorised regulated intermediaries.

Before making any investment decision, please seek independent legal and financial advice. Clients intending to trade this product are reminded of the risks associated with such products and should carefully assess their investment objectives, risk appetite, financial situation, and particular needs before making any investment decision.

This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell any product or service. Eligibility to access or invest in any products mentioned is subject to applicable laws and investor qualification requirements. DigiFT products and services are available only through authorised and regulated intermediaries to eligible investors. Readers should seek independent legal, financial, and tax advice before making any investment decision.

BNY and/or its affiliates are not the issuer, distributor, placement agent of DigiFT U.S. Equity Income Fund, and DigiFT U.S. Equity Income Fund is not sponsored, recommended, endorsed, guaranteed or otherwise financially backed by BNY and/or its affiliates.

