Dinesh Shahra Foundation Presents Gopal Gaurav Awards at GauSwarga, Karnataka in the Auspicious Presence of Shankaracharya Raghaveshwara Bharati Ji

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: In a celebration of Sanatan values, indigenous traditions, and sustainable rural living, the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) presented the prestigious Gopal Gaurav Awards at GauSwarga during a three-day spiritual gathering held to mark Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti. The event was blessed by the divine presence of HH Shankaracharya Raghaveshwara Bharati Ji.

Also Read | When Is Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025? Know Date, Significance and All About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Great King of Mewar.

As part of the Gopal Gaurav initiative--an effort by DSF in collaboration with the Kamadugha Trust--five devoted Gopalas were honoured for their unwavering dedication to the care of indigenous cows and the promotion of holistic agriculture. The awardees included Shivaprasad Varmudi, Shashishekhar Darbhe, Mahesh Bidarkar, Prathap Malavalli, and Shailendra.

Each recipient was presented with a cash prize, shawl, and memento, acknowledging their commitment to preserving and nurturing Bharat's bovine and ecological heritage.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro Camera Features and Price Leaked; Check Expected Specifications of Upcoming Device From Apple.

The event featured the Dr. Shahra Kamadhenu Havan, soulful bhajan performances, and symbolic tree plantation activities, fostering a collective spirit of devotion, ecological mindfulness, and cultural pride.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, Founder of DSF, said "The cow is not merely an animal, but a sacred gift that supports us nutritionally, ecologically, and economically. Protecting her is not just tradition--it is timeless Sanatan wisdom."

The gathering also witnessed the gracious presence of Mrs. Meera Rajda (DSF Mentor), Dr. Krishnamurthy of Kamadugha Trust, and other dignitaries who echoed the spirit of the initiative.

Shankaracharya Raghaveshwara Bharati Ji commended the efforts of DSF and remarked, "Dr. Dinesh Shahra and his foundation are engaged in punya karya--nurturing the roots of Bharat through gau seva and sustainable living. These are true offerings to society, our culture, and the divine."

Dr. Shahra reiterated the Foundation's deep-rooted commitment to education, women's empowerment, ecological preservation, and the revival of indigenous practices--all aligned with the blessings of Shankaracharya Ji and rooted in the spirit of Sanatan Dharma.

Embodying its guiding principle "Live to Give", the Dinesh Shahra Foundation continues to inspire and implement transformative initiatives that honour and safeguard India's spiritual and ecological legacy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)