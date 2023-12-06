PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 6: DLF Avenue, which is known as the pulse of the city's retail and restaurant scene, is gearing up to revolutionize the mall experience with the grand launch of Fashion Avenue, on December 3, 2023. This vibrant pop-up area on the first level is ready to be a hub of style and innovation, showcasing a handpicked assortment of renowned e-retailers and homegrown designers, all under one roof.

At Fashion Avenue, the team takes pride in its selection of diverse and carefully curated brands. Each brand offers a unique fusion of style and substance, making them stand apart from the rest. From Amama's handcrafted jewels and accessories to Blissclub's community-driven movewear for women, every brand offers something extraordinary. Chidiyaa's free-spirited collection of handcrafted clothing and Dusk Attire's thoughtfully designed resort wear elevate the shopping experience. Linen Bloom elevates sophistication with its range of pure linen clothing, spanning various categories. Meanwhile, Fable Street and Pink Fort redefine Western wear with perfect fits and stylish flair. Suta's exquisite range of sarees, blouses, lehengas, menswear, and accessories and TruBrowns' unique blend of classic elegance and contemporary designs are a testament to India's rich cultural heritage. At Fashion Avenue, there is something for every fashion lover.

What truly sets Fashion Avenue apart is not just the array of brands but the unique propositions each one brings. These remarkable brands exemplify Fashion Avenue's dedication to providing an unparalleled shopping experience. At Fashion Avenue, shopping is transformed into an engaging experience unlike any other. It has been meticulously crafted for shoppers to explore homegrown, direct-to-consumer brands that were previously only available online. By gathering them all in one physical space, customers will be treated to a tangible and captivating shopping experience that surpasses the limitations of the virtual world.

Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, DLF Malls Retail, said, "Fashion Avenue is a new concept store which houses the best of Instagram brands; it's an ode to individuality, craftsmanship, and the evolving landscape of fashion in India and is a celebration of diversity in fashion, a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, and a platform that bridges the gap between online and offline shopping."

"Delhi has always welcomed us with open arms. The city's poetic romance and old world charm resonates with Chidiyaa. We're excited to bring our store here, letting everyone touch, feel and experience the quality of our clothes up close", said Ms. Pooja Rajput, Founder, Chidiyaa.

Sucharita Ghosh, Marketing Head, Suta, also expressed her joy, "Finding a home in Delhi is special. Fashion Avenue is in a bustling neighborhood; a space there enables us to reach out to an interesting cross-section of buyers and saree enthusiasts. I'm glad that Suta is spreading its wings wide."

Ayushi Gudwani, Founder, Fable Street, added, "When one talks of offline retail, DLF is one of the biggest names in the country that comes to mind. We, in fact, started our retail journey with DLF Promenade in 2020 where we launched our first store, which unfortunately had to shut down due to the onset of Covid-19.

With Fashion Avenue, DLF has brought in the finest of online D2C brands under one roof. We are super excited to be a part of this and are excited by the curation of brands as well. We have recently opened two more FableStreet stores across Mumbai and Pune, and Fashion Avenue marks our first retail presence in North India. We are looking forward to a great partnership with DLF."

DLF Avenue is paving the way for a groundbreaking shift in the traditional mall experience, as evidenced by the inauguration of Fashion Avenue. This serves as a testament to their dedication towards curating a dynamic and inclusive shopping atmosphere. Discover the world of high fashion and local creativity at Fashion Avenue, where the shopping spree begins.

About DLF Avenue

Offering many firsts in its category and enhancing the customer shopping experience, the all-new DLF Avenue has curated a millennial-oriented retail mix by housing the best in-line brands, with international names such as Uniqlo and Marks & Spencer having their flagship stores to millennial-oriented brands, such as Under Armour, Guess, Mango Man, Nykaa Luxe, Nicobar, Swatch Watches and more.

Commons is a truly exceptional space that plays host to a thriving and vibrant restaurant scene in the capital. Spread over three floors, The Commons is the first modern epicurean centre in Delhi that takes pride in offering a wide spectrum of experiential dining options from across the globe and India.

Positioned as a mecca for food lovers, this space offers on-trend experiences that are high on social currency. With Commons, we aim to add a distinguished 'must-visit' place in the capital that offers credible gourmet experiences. It would be on top of all travel itineraries and plans, be it for business or leisure, intimate celebrations or grand.

