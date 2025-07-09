NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 9: Over the past decade, Gurugram and Noida have consistently captured the spotlight as NCR's most dynamic real estate hubs. Backed by robust infrastructure, sustained corporate demand, and a steady influx of premium residential and commercial projects, these cities have emerged as aspirational destinations for homebuyers and investors alike. However, Ghaziabad--particularly Indirapuram--is now reclaiming its place on the real estate map with renewed momentum and high-profile launches that are reshaping perceptions. Developers such as Saya Group, ATS, Express Builders, and a few other reputed names have significantly shaped and elevated the residential landscape of Indirapuram.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

However, the recent launch of Prestige City Indirapuram by one of India's leading developers has brought unprecedented attention back to this vibrant micro-market. The project not only added much-needed modern inventory but also signalled strong developer confidence in Indirapuram's potential as a high-demand urban destination.

Indirapuram's appeal, however, goes far beyond one marquee project. The locality has been steadily gaining ground because of its strategic connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and other parts of Ghaziabad. With seamless access via National Highway 24, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and multiple metro stations, the area has become exceptionally well-connected to job hubs, industrial clusters, and social infrastructure. For many families and professionals who need to commute frequently, Indirapuram strikes the right balance between accessibility and quality of life. According to reports, the new offering by Prestige Group has been launched at an introductory price starting from Rs. 12,500 per sq ft.

Also Read | IAF Plane Tragedy: Severely Mutilated Bodies of 2 Pilots Recovered From Crash Site in Rajasthan's Churu; 3rd Crash This Year Involving Jaguar Fighter Jet.

While new projects take 3-4 years to be ready for possession, those seeking a ready-to-move-in apartment in a similar price range can consider Saya Gold Avenue--a landmark development that has set new benchmarks for premium living in Ghaziabad. Offering last few ready-to-move-in inventory, a blend of luxury amenities, and thoughtfully designed residences, Saya Gold Avenue has been a preferred choice for end users seeking immediate possession without compromising on specifications or lifestyle aspirations. Saya Gold Avenue is already home to more than 1,400 families.

Commenting on the rising profile of Indirapuram, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, CMD, Saya Group said, "Indirapuram has evolved into one of the most promising real estate destinations in NCR for both end-users and investors. Its excellent connectivity with Delhi and Noida, thriving industrial ecosystem, and a well-developed office market have driven steady demand. Moreover, major infrastructure projects like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and expanding metro corridors have transformed the area's accessibility and liveability. As more people prioritise ready-to-move-in homes in well-established neighbourhoods, Indirapuram stands out for offering a blend of convenience, value, and modern urban living."

Other notable projects in the vicinity, such as ATS Advantage and Shipra Srishti, further reinforce Indirapuram's reputation as a mature micro-market with robust social infrastructure--schools, hospitals, shopping centres, and recreation facilities all within easy reach.

From an investment perspective, Indirapuram's growth trajectory is anchored by several positive fundamentals. The area offers comparatively attractive pricing when measured against neighbouring markets like Noida and Delhi, making it an appealing option for both end users and investors. Its well-established infrastructure and robust civic amenities add to the overall liveability quotient. Additionally, there has been consistently high absorption of inventory, with low vacancy rates in quality residential projects, reflecting steady demand. The continued interest from reputed developers who are launching premium gated communities further reinforces Indirapuram's position as a promising destination for real estate investment.

As NCR's real estate continues to expand outward, Indirapuram is perfectly positioned to attract a new generation of homebuyers seeking modern homes with strong connectivity and reliable social infrastructure. With developments like Prestige City Indirapuram and Saya Gold Avenue setting benchmarks, the locality is poised to shine even brighter in the years to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)