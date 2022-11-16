Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dorf Ketal, the research-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, celebrated corporate gifting for the recent Diwali season in a unique way to bring a difference to society.

With an aim to create greater good for society, Dorf Ketal, donated the corporate gifting (non-CSR) budget to Vidyadaan Sahayyak Mandal (VSM), on the clients' behalf.

VSM stands to help needy and deserving students to continue their education by providing guidance and financial assistance.

This heartfelt initiative was undertaken and led by Subodh Menon, Founder and Director, Dorf Ketal. Unlike the conventional way of exchanging gifts with clients and associates, Dorf Ketal took the liberty of donating the gifting budget to VSM and in return shared the donations receipts with the clients and associates, making them part of this new ritual.

A letter from Subodh Menon addressing each client and associate individually also encouraged them to undertake similar initiatives for inducing a positive impact in society.

Subodh Menon said, "This festive season, we earnestly wished to put our efforts of gifting for a greater good. Our intention was to celebrate the festivities with the underprivileged and share the joy of giving with our clients and associates. This initiative not only provided us with an opportunity to share with society, but it also inspired people around us to make festivities more joyous and meaningful. We hope we can encourage organizations across India to undertake similar initiatives and empower the underserved section of society. After all, who needs firecrackers when kindness can make some noise and do the lightworks?"

Festivities in India hold unique importance in India, many corporates and businesses ritualistically celebrate by exchanging gifts with their stakeholders. Dorf Ketal intended to make the ritual meaningful and add value by sharing the festivities with the underprivileged section of society and empowering their lives.

Beyond their CSR initiatives, Dorf Ketal plans to continue the ritual of sharing joy and kindness with society for every festivity going forward.

