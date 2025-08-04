India PR Distribution

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Say hello to Dowbox, India's newest and perhaps most needed subscription box dedicated exclusively to 100% certified gluten-free staples, snacks, flours, mixes, and spices. For the 1 in 10 Indians who are gluten-intolerant and the 1 in 100 who live with celiac disease, Dowbox is not just a product, but a lifeline.

Dowbox delivers a curated monthly box of lab-tested, certified gluten-free food products created out of necessity by people living with celiac themselves. The products are safe, clean, affordable, and most importantly, truly free from cross-contamination.

"Most products in the Indian market claim to be gluten-free, but in reality, they're produced in facilities where gluten is present, making them unsafe for people who are sensitive to gluten. Their symptoms would return despite eating 'gluten-free'. To address this growing concern, we've launched Dowbox to bring everyday gluten-free pantry essentials and treats, straight to your doorstep, so you can save time and energy spent searching for it," shares the Dowbox founding team.

Here's what you get inside your Dowbox:

Everyday flours

* Gluten-Free Roti flour

* Gluten-Free All-Purpose flour

* Jowar, Ragi, Rajgira, Varai Bhagar, Yellow Moong Dal, Upwas Bhajani flours

Easy mixes

* Gluten-Free Split Green Moong Dosa Mix

* Dhokla Mix

* Bajra Khichda Mix

* Chocolate Cake Mix

Snacks & cookies

* Oreo-style Gluten-Free Chocolick White Cookies

* Butter, Coconut, Elaichi & Chocochip Cookies

* Gluten-Free Namkeens: Masala Sev, Mathri, Papdi, Namakpare

Dowbox also offers gluten-free gift hampers for festivals, birthdays, Diwali, Rakhi, and other special occasions. Bulk and corporate gifting options are also available. Designed for both individuals and families, it offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription plans:

* Yearly Plan: Save up to 20% by paying once in a year for monthly boxes

* Quarterly Plan: Pay once every quarter for your monthly boxes and save 15%

* Monthly Plan: Pay-as-you-go on a month-by-month basis offering 10% savings

In recent times, children with behavioral, skin, and gut issues are increasingly being advised a gluten-free diet.

At its core, Dowbox stands for affordability, authenticity, and accessibility, with the belief that clean eating should not be a luxury, and that a gluten-free lifestyle should be sustainable, not stressful.

Dowbox ships pan-India via its online store www.dowbox.in. The boxes are thoughtfully packed, and delivered monthly to subscribers' doorstep. With the rising awareness around gut health, gluten sensitivity, and autoimmune triggers, Dowbox couldn't have launched at a better time.

