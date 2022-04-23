New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises was adjudged the 'Woman Transforming India' Award at Indo-American Chamber of Commerce 6th Entrepreneur & Leadership Awards 2022. The Award was presented by the Honourable Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri JyotiradityaScindia. Dr Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises, a US $2 billion conglomerate and of the largest business groups in India, is the President and Managing Director of the flagship company Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Chairperson and Managing Director of Indofil Industries Limited. She has also founded and built several successful brands including Bina Fashions, Ego Chain of Specialty Restaurants, along with luxury and lifestyle businesses.

On receiving the prestigious award Dr Bina Modi shared, "I am honoured by this recognition. I have a legacy to uphold and it must go beyond me. I want to bring in the humanistic concept in leadership and set such an example with the success that the businesses start emulating it. We survived the pandemic and did outstanding business results. One of the lessons, I learnt from my husband, Late KK Modi, is to 'bet on people, not strategies.' He believed people are the heart and soul of an enterprise, invest in them and they will create magic. This is our legacy, and I am a staunch upholder. It is indeed a transforming idea. We are the proof of it. This award is a validation of the vision that I have; I want to create long term value." As a successful entrepreneur and leader, Dr Modi is driven by a personal vision to bring the most modern people management and human resource concepts into the Group. Since taking responsibility of the chair after the sudden demise of KK Modi, she has transformed the Group with multi-pronged approach to people oriented culture. She has encouraged focus on a strong culture, upped investments in talent management and technology. However, her biggest endeavour has been to set apart the group with her unwavering commitment to its legacy of 'People-First' philosophy. She firmly believes that the strength of the organisation lies with its people. From the very beginning, she has been firm in her belief that taking all difficult business decisions through the lens of people-first will stand the Group in good stead. Pandemic has been the biggest crisis and the companies have not only survived but thrived in the period. Highly respected and recognised for her work, Dr Bina Modi in the past has been awarded the Women of the Decade in Business & Leadership 2018 by Women Economic Forum, prestigious Achiever's Award in 2019, and in 2020 she received an Award for Excellence in Business by the H.E President, Abdelfattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, at The Women Economic Forum 2020. The Award was presented on behalf of the H.E President of Egypt by Dr Maya Morsy, President of Egypt's National Council for Women (NCW).

Founded by Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi in 1930's, Modi Enterprises is today multi-billion-dollar global conglomerate, expanded and shaped by KK, Modi, the founder's eldest son and Chairman of the Group.

The USD 2 billion plus Group has diversified businesses across the country, mainly Modicare (direct selling), Modi Academic International Institute and KK Modi University (education), 24Seven (retail) and Colorbar (cosmetics). Enterprises like Godfrey Phillips India (FMCG) and Indofil Chemicals (agro, specialty and performance chemicals) are renowned leaders in their respective fields. The Group also has interest in specialty restaurants, fashion, entertainment and travel.

One of the key strengths of the Group is a multi-product and multi-channel distribution capabilities with one of the largest set ups in India. The manufacturing facilities of the Group are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, top certifications and incorporate best practices like TQM, Haichi-Ban, 5S, Kaizen Teian etc. The Group has also invested in comprehensive R&D capabilities and the facilities of both Godfrey Phillips India and Indofil employ some of India's best scientists and state-of-the-art equipment. Modi Enterprises is deeply committed to giving back to society and the environment where it operates in. Besides various CSR initiatives of the companies, the Group has its own Modicare Foundation that promotes education, youth programs, skill development and awareness for HIV/AIDS. The Group also supports a number of educational institutions, hospital services and charitable trusts.

