India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 21: At the Fluxx Conference 2025, held in Qatar, Dr. Ignacio Bonasa was named Education Expert of the Year in the Education category -- a recognition that celebrates his ground-breaking work at the intersection of human development, wellbeing, and the arts. For those familiar with his journey, the award feels like a natural milestone in a career shaped by courage, creativity, and a deep belief in the human spirit.

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From international banking boardrooms to pioneering initiatives in emotional intelligence and organizational transformation, his path has been one of reinvention, proving that true influence is not just about financial outcomes, but about cultivating resilience, empathy, and purpose within people and institutions.

"We are entering a time when leadership must be measured not only by results, but by dignity, wellbeing, and human growth," he shared at the ceremony.

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From Banking to Purpose-Driven Impact

For years, Ignacio Bonasa navigated the complex and demanding corridors of global banking. Holding senior executive positions, including CEO of BBVA Portugal and key roles at Banco Exterior de Espana, Argentaria, and Caja Rural de Aragon, he managed large-scale operations, international teams, and high-stakes negotiations. While his results were measurable, over time he felt drawn toward something deeper: creating impact that transforms not just balance sheets, but lives.

That turning point led to the creation of Liderarte, an organization that uses art as a vehicle for personal and professional transformation.

The 4A Model: A Blueprint for Change

At the heart of his work lies the methodology Aprendizaje por el Arte (Learning Through Art). Its 4A Model -- Aprendizaje (Learning), Actitud (Attitude), Alma (Soul), Accion (Action), has become a practical framework for both individuals and organizations seeking reinvention.

Unlike traditional models, this approach goes beyond performance metrics, unlocking creativity, empathy, and resilience -- qualities essential for thriving in today's world.

A Movement Beyond Business

He also founded Dale la Vuelta a la Tortilla ("Turn the Table"), a global initiative that helps individuals and organizations reframe adversity into strength. The movement has reached thousands across Spain, Latin America, and beyond, transforming challenges into what he describes as "vitamins for the soul."

This work, alongside corporate programs, contributed to the recognition at the Fluxx Awards, honoring education not merely as instruction, but as transformation.

Global Influence and Recognition

Beyond the Fluxx Conference, Bonasa has received international recognition as one of the Most Influential Talent Management Leaders Shaping the Future of Work and among the Most Influential Wellness Voices Bridging Art, Leadership & Purpose.

He has also been honored with the Soulful & Transformative Leadership Through Art & Purpose Award at the International Prime Awards in Paris and holds presidencies in associations dedicated to wellbeing and purpose-driven organizations.

Vision: From CEOs to Chief Soul Officers

He envisions a corporate world where CEOs evolve into "Chief Soul Officers" -- individuals who balance strategic thinking with authenticity and human connection. Through initiatives like RESETÉATE, MASVida, Master of Life, and Organizaciones con Alma, he collaborates with organizations such as Unilever, Bayer, Santander, and Telefonica to reshape how organizations operate at their core.

Participants in these programs often describe the experience as transformative -- not just inspiring, but creating lasting shifts in perspective and behavior.

Leading with Authenticity

For Ignacio Bonasa, authenticity is at the heart of meaningful influence.

"I never wanted to be perfect -- just real," he says.

This philosophy, grounded in self-awareness and emotional alignment, continues to guide his work and impact across industries.

Looking Ahead

As Liderarte expands its global presence, he continues to connect Europe and Latin America, embedding wellbeing, creativity, and purpose into organizations worldwide.

With recognition from the Fluxx Conference, his message carries even greater weight: leadership with soul is not just an aspiration, it is essential for the future.

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