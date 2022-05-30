Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], May 30 (ANI/GPRC): Fasting has become increasingly common. In fact, intermittent fasting, a dietary pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating, is often promoted as a miracle diet. Yet, not everything you've heard about meal frequency and your health is true.

"You are what you eat" is an old saying. This is based on a teaching from our shastras including Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, Bhagwad Gita, and the various Upanishads. To acquire health and happiness, one needs to live a balanced life. Moderation and variety is the mantra of the present-day concept of dieticians. Moderation in diet, as well as moderation in thinking, recreation and actions is the secret to healthy living. Lord Krishna further clarifies this (chapter 6 shloka 16) by saying that, eating too much food or starving, and sleeping too much or remaining awake all the time is not health-friendly. Such people cannot concentrate nor do sadhana.

According to the vision of Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, many people believe that eating more meals increases your metabolic rate, causing your body to burn more calories overall. Contrary to popular belief, eating smaller meals more often does not increase your metabolism. According to his researches there's no evidence that changing your meal frequency helps you lose weight. Short-term fasting does not put your body into starvation mode. Instead, your metabolism increases during fasts of up to 48 hours. Intermittent fasting is an effective weight-loss method. Despite claims to the contrary, no evidence suggests intermittent fasting promotes weight gain.

Hundreds of fad diets, weight-loss programs and outright scams promise quick and easy weight loss. However, the foundation of successful weight loss remains a healthy, calorie-controlled diet combined with some physical activity. For successful, long-term weight loss, you must make permanent changes in your lifestyle and health habits.

For this there's the best solution to all of your problems, Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre by Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj.

Recently Dr Pratayksha has been included in the India edition of World Book of Records London by Wilhelm Jezler (Head of Europe), Justice Ramesh Garg, Former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram), Rakesh K. Shukla (Diplomat, Political Thinker and Author), ShyamJaju (Ex-National Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party), Shri Prabal | Sepaha, IAS IAS (Secretary, MPPSC), Varun Kapoor, IPS (Additional Director General of Police), Pandit Pradeep Mishra (Preacher), Poonam Jezler (President, WBR Switzerland), Dinesh Jain, IAS (District Magistrate & Collector, Shajapur), Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey (Vice-Chancellor, Vikram University, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh), Prof. Dr Rajeev Sharma (Prominent Educationist) and other prominent guests were present. He has made a tremendous record of reducing 01.8kg weight loss/ cosmetic reduction in just 3 hours of time period by only intake of just Herbal Tea Extracts.

He is recognized because of his commitment of providing an exceptional quality of obesity management and medical care with an efficient, knowledgeable, and caring staff in a pleasant and relaxing environment. They keenly accompany their patient to reach their weight loss goals with their tailor-made packages through which patient would not get habitual to it and moreover get continual weight loss reductions. They provide full assurance to their patients to give finest results and help them achieve their fitness goals. Dr Pratyaksha is recognized as the best expert for his researches and achievements. He had published a scientific book on the treatment of obesity and the use of anti-obesity products. He has also attended numerous conferences across the globe on anti-obesity. He is a recognized Research Member of many organizations including the Indian Obesity Network, Canadian Obesity Network, Indian Laser Association, and World's Obesity Organization. His expertise in caring for patients with weight issues are well known in India and abroad and he has also been two-times gold medalist for this. He had been the recipient of several honors and accolades. Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj is contributing his best to spread the new mantra of "Look Good & Feel Good.

For more details, visit: http://pratayksha.com/

