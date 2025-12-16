BusinessWire India

Accra [Ghana] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, celebrated the winners of their Fashion, Song, and Film Awards 2024, under two themes: "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes & Hypertension", during the Award Ceremony held via an online video conference. The winners were recognized and acknowledged by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the "More Than a Mother" campaign. The theme of "More Than a Mother" Awards was to raise awareness on social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels. The theme of "Diabetes and Hypertension" Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in African countries. Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) expressed, "I am happy to meet and celebrate the winners of our Fashion, Song and Film awards 2024, announced in partnership with my dear sisters the First Ladies of Africa.I am happy to announce the Call for Applications for the 2026 Edition of Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards 'More Than a Mother' and 'Diabetes & Hypertension', in partnership with First Ladies of Africa and Asia. We invite the young talents to submit their creative work, carrying powerful messages that break the silence." Merck Foundation CEO congratulated the 29 winners from 13 African countries and stated, "I am truly impressed by the entries of our winners, who have creatively and effectively conveyed important social and health messages through their work. I warmly welcome them to our 'Fashion & Art with Purpose' community, as I firmly believe that fashion and art play a crucial role in raising awareness about health and sensitive social issues.Now, we have a total of 248 talented winners from 46 countries who are part of this creative movement. By presenting information in an engaging and entertaining way, they have the power to drive a shift in their communities." Here is the list of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" 2024 Winners: * Kehinde Boluwatife Precious, NIGERIA, FIRST POSITION* Monsuru Barirot Morenikeji, NIGERIA, SECOND POSITION* Afolabi Taiwo Adeola, NIGERIA, SECOND POSITION* Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA, SECOND POSITION* Jude Aryeetey, GHANA, SECOND POSITION* Opaleye Fiyinfoluwa Omotayo, NIGERIA, THIRD POSITION* Abdulafeez Rodiat Ajike, NIGERIA, THIRD POSITION* Akande Segun Oluwadamilare, NIGERIA, THIRD POSITION* Adejumo Adeyemisi Comfort, NIGERIA, THIRD POSITION* Odetola Anuoluwapo Quwiat, NIGERIA, THIRD POSITION Here are the Winners of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2024: * Sidorova SIMO FOTSO, CAMEROON, FIRST POSITION* Ripuree Mahurukurua Kooitjie, NAMIBIA, SECOND POSITION* Beatricia Lucas, NAMIBIA, THIRD POSITION Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Song Awards 2024: English Language * Hephzibah Iyobosa, NIGERIA, FIRST POSITION* Goodluck Eghosa Osemwenkhae, NIGERIA, SECOND POSITION* Kesia Ruth Saiwa, MALAWI, THIRD POSITION French Language * VITA NKANZA Dep's, DRC, FIRST POSITION* NIYOGUSHIMA Esidras, BURUNDI, SECOND POSITION* ANDRIAMORASATA Nantenaina Joseph, MADAGASCAR, THIRD POSITION Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'Diabetes & Hypertension' Song Awards 2024: English Language 1. Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA, FIRST POSITION2. Favor Nkosenhle Simelane, BOTSWANA, SECOND POSITION3. Lee-Ann Sebaga Dintwa, BOTSWANA, THIRD POSITION French Language 1. NIKUZE Jean de Dieu, BURUNDI, FIRST POSITION2. Mihako Mutaka Schela, DRC, SECOND POSITION3. Giveshomoh Gladys Zowonyi, CAMEROON, THIRD POSITION Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Film Awards 2024: 1. Vivian Adu, GHANA, FIRST POSITION2. Annick Stephano Bloquet, MAURITIUS, SECOND POSITION3. Abdul Mansaray, SIERRA LEONE, THIRD POSITION

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'Diabetes & Hypertension' Film Awards 2024: 1. Mukose Moses, UGANDA, FIRST POSITION As part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has released more than 30 songs in English, French, Portuguese, and local languages, with the aim to address important issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, and Diabetes Awareness. Click here to listen to Merck Foundation Songs:https://merck-foundation.com/videos/Merck-Foundation-Songs Moreover, Merck Foundation has also released a series of Animation Films in English, French, Portuguese, Swahili and Spanish to address a wide range of social and health issues.Watch Merck Foundation's More Than a Mother Animation Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ri1vnt7VM-M Merck Foundation CEO has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation,' a pan-African TV program designed to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various fields with the aim of raising awareness and creating a culture shift across Africa. Watch the Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RIoIMbFd2Q The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations in several countries, capturing the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across the continent. "Our Africa" TV Program is also available on social media handles of Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube). Details of Merck Foundation Awards 2025: 1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: Media representatives and media students from African Countries are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.Submitting multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.Submission deadline: 30th September 2026. 2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.Submission deadline: 30th September 2026. 3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.Submission deadline: 30th September 2026. 4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.Submission deadline: 30th September 2026. 5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2026:Media representatives from African, Asian and Latin American Countries are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.Submitting multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.Submission deadline: 30th October 2026. 6. Merck Foundation Film Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.Submission deadline: 30th October 2026. 7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.Submission deadline: 30th October 2026. 8. Merck Foundation Song Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.Submission deadline: 30th October 2026. Apply: https://merck-foundation.com/Awards-Online-Application-FormEntries can also be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation Apphttps://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heardFacebook: Merck FoundationX: @MerckFoundationYouTube: MerckFoundationInstagram: Merck FoundationThreads: Merck FoundationFlickr: Merck FoundationWebsite: www.merckfoundation.com

