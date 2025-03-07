NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7: DRA, the pride of Chennai's real estate, today announced the launch of its first-ever luxury independent villa community- DRA Inara, in the city. The project boasts of 118 exquisite luxury units with complete and exclusive land ownership, a first-of-its-kind offering in the Chennai real estate market. With a significant investment of Rs. 100 Crores, DRA Inara is located in Navalur, one of the fastest growing micro-markets on Chennai's IT corridor - OMR.

Sprawled across 6 acres of lush, serene land, DRA Inara offers home owners a selection of 3,4 and 5 BHK luxury independent villas. The villa sizes range from 3, 4 & 5 BHK (1952 - 3697 sq. ft.) ensuring spacious and luxurious living for every homeowner. Strategically located in Navalur, one of Chennai's rapidly developing residential hubs, DRA Inara offers seamless connectivity to major IT corridors, educational institutions, healthcare centers, and entertainment zones, making it an ideal choice for modern urban living.

Commenting on the occasion, Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director-DRA, said, "DRA has long been synonymous with trust and on-time delivery, and we take immense pride in bringing that commitment to the villa segment with Inara. As Chennai's first-ever ultra-luxury villa project with exclusive land ownership, we are once again redefining the city's real estate landscape, making it more customer-centric and beneficial for homebuyers. With an investment of Rs. 100 crores, we have meticulously designed Inara to set new benchmarks in luxury living. Every aspect of Inara has been crafted to provide an unparalleled living experience, from world-class amenities to a thoughtfully designed community that exudes luxury and comfort. Located in Navallur, one of Chennai's fastest-growing residential hubs, this project enjoys unmatched connectivity and is poised for tremendous value appreciation. Inara is not just a home; it is a lifestyle investment."

The community is meticulously designed to offer 50+ thoughtfully curated amenities, ensuring an elevated lifestyle that blends luxury with comfort. The development features a modern, world-class clubhouse with facilities such as a gym, indoor games, swimming pool, poolside loungers, steam room, shower room, and laundromat. Additionally, the community boasts a reflexology pathway, senior citizen seating, aroma and herb garden, barbecue lounge, solar-enabled street lights, avenue trees, 24x7 security, and power backup, catering to the needs of all age groups.

DRA Inara's luxury independent 3BHK villas start at Rs. 1.70 crores, setting a new benchmark for premium living spaces in Chennai. The project is registered under TN RERA - RERA NO: TN/35/BUILDING/0438/2024 (Dated 26.07.2024) & TN/35/BUILDING/0053/2025 (Dated 13.02.2025).

For further information about the project kindly contact +91 9840350001 or log on to drahomes.in/villas-in-omr-navalur-chennai/dra-inara

DRA, with an impressive legacy of 40 years, has become a trusted name in the real estate industry, delivering world-class projects across Chennai. With more than 12,000 satisfied customers DRA is synonymous with trust, transparency, and timely delivery. Under the visionary leadership of Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA goes beyond just building apartments by offering its customers a 'Home of Pride' -- thoughtfully designed living spaces that cater to evolving lifestyles and embody a sense of accomplishment and belonging. Innovations like the 'Timeline Meter' for project updates and the 'Customer Delight Meter' reflect their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, while their online customer portal ensures hassle-free access to project details and documentation. Signature developments such as DRA Pristine Pavilion, Tuxedo,Ascot, Skylantis, Elite, Infinique and many others exemplify their commitment to blending modernity with value-driven investments. Recognized with awards like FICCI's REISA and Times Business Awards, DRA holds the distinction of being Chennai's first developer with 7-star grading. Their social responsibility initiatives include pond restoration and nurturing young sporting talent, which highlight their dedication to the community. Upholding their motto & Timeless Home, Timely Delivery, DRA continues to inspire pride and trust in every home they create, turning dreams into lasting legacies.

