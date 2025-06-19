NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: Dreamfolks Services Limited, India's leading travel and lifestyle experience company, is redefining banking card privileges with the launch of two standout offerings -- exclusive access to a network of 3,000+ members-only social clubs worldwide, and complimentary coffee privileges at 200+ malls across India.

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par' First Reviews Out! Early Reactions Praise Aamir Khan's Performance in His Comeback Film, Call RS Prasanna's Directorial a 'Deeply Moving Cinematic Experience'.

At the heart of this new offering is unparalleled access to a collection of 3000+ elite social clubs -- private, invitation-only spaces that have long stood as symbols of legacy, luxury, and social prestige. Located in over 150 destinations worldwide, the collection features both iconic Indian clubs and internationally acclaimed members-only venues.

Complementing this premium service is the launch of the 'Coffee at Malls' program, which allows clients' end-customers to enjoy complimentary beverages at leading cafe chains, including Tim Hortons, Costa Coffee, Barista, and more. The program will be available at 250+ coffee outlets across 175+ shopping malls in 50+ cities, covering key metros, tier 1 and tier 2 locations in the country. Seamlessly integrated into the existing value proposition of DreamFolks' clients, the service transforms routine retail visits into moments of lifestyle indulgence.

Also Read | RSOS Result 2025: Rajasthan State Open School Class 10th, 12th Results Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

Commenting on the expansion, Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director, Dreamfolks Services Limited, said: "We are witnessing a paradigm shift in how banks view customer benefits. They are no longer content with one-size-fits-all solutions and are seeking to offer their cardholders a broader, more meaningful spectrum of experiences. Today's consumers expect more than transactional rewards -- they seek moments that enhance their everyday lives and reflect their aspirations. At DreamFolks, we're proud to be leading this evolution by delivering experiences that are as personal as a coffee break during a mall visit and as aspirational as access to the world's most exclusive social clubs. These innovations empower our banking partners to deepen engagement, elevate brand loyalty, and deliver differentiated value in an increasingly competitive landscape."

These new services broaden DreamFolks' lifestyle benefits portfolio, reinforcing its ability to meet the dynamic needs of a diverse customer base. By collaborating with leading brands across both affluent and elite segments, DreamFolks empowers its clients to effectively drive their KPIs in line with evolving consumer preferences. Through strategic partnerships & curated service experiences, DreamFolks continues to drive innovation in the domain of travel and lifestyle privileges for its Clients.

DreamFolks is India's leading travel and lifestyle services aggregator, providing "Lounge Services" at Airports, Railways, Visa Application Centres, Highways; and Other Services like Access to Social Clubs, Coffee at Malls, Golf games and lessons, Meet and Assist, Airport Transfer, Duty Free, Spa & Wellness, F&B Offers, E-Sim, Beauty and Grooming, Highway Dining, etc. DreamFolks provides these services using the in-house proprietary technology platform that allows its clients such as Banks, Card Networks, Airlines, OTAs and Enterprises to create custom offerings for their end consumers. DreamFolks today manages the lounge and other benefits for most of the top Banks, Card Network providers and Enterprises, including the top 5 credit card issuers in India; and has a 100% coverage across airport and railway lounges in India. The company was listed in September 2022 on both BSE and NSE and has a global footprint extending to 3000+ touchpoints in 100+ countries.

For more details, please visit: www.dreamfolks.com,

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)