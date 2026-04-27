PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (NSE-DUCON | BSE- 534674 | INE741L01018), a global diversified technology EPC company delivering engineering solutions across environmental control, clean energy, infrastructure, and process industries, has announced receipt of Board approval by its Board of Directors aimed at strengthening the Company's capital structure and enhancing financial flexibility to support future growth initiatives.

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The Board has approved an increase in the Company's authorised share capital, subject to shareholder approval, enabling greater financial flexibility for upcoming strategic and expansion-led initiatives.

In a strong show of promoter confidence, the Board also approved the proposed conversion of unsecured loans extended by the Promoter and Managing Director, Mr. Arun Govil, into equity shares in future fund-raising undertaken by the Company. This move is expected to reinforce the Company's balance sheet and further align promoter commitment with long-term shareholder value creation.

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Additionally, the Board has approved convening an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 20, 2026, to seek shareholder approval for the above resolutions.

Commenting on the update, Arun Govil, Chairman & Managing Director of Ducon Infratechnologies Limited, said: "These approvals enhance our financial flexibility and strategically position the Company to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities while reinforcing our long-term value creation roadmap."

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