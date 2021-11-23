Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced a significant expansion to its India leadership team with the appointment of two industry veterans.

The company welcomed Chhavi Sinha as Global Head of Data Engineering and Nitesh Maan as Director of Media Engineering.

"We are looking forward to Chhavi and Nitesh joining our leadership team, bringing deep technical skills and leadership acumen. With the added firepower, we are setting the stage for taking the engineering and product development footprint of dunnhumby India to the next level," says Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India.

Chhavi Sinha has 17 years of engineering and technology experience and has been with dunnhumby since 2011. She has worked with multiple retailers across US, Europe and Asia markets. In her previous role, she led dunnhumby's APAC Data Engineering team and has also been at the forefront of multiple initiatives across technology and science teams, which redefined the way dunnhumby operates. In her new role, Chhavi will report to Prithvesh Katoch, Global Head of Client Data Services. Chhavi says, "I am excited about the opportunity to enhance the maturity of our data engineering function, preparing for the future with best-in-class solutions."

"dunnhumby's vision to improve the lives of one billion retail customers is fascinating and gives me a strong sense of purpose to create superior products that connect the shopper, the retailer and the manufacturer," adds Nitesh Maan, who joins dunnhumby India as Director of Media Engineering.

Nitesh has over 15 years of strong engineering and product development experience across India and the US. He has Masters in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Texas and an MBA from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Nitesh will report to Kyle Fugere, Global Head of Product Engineering for Media and Customer Engagement.

In the past two years, dunnhumby India has been shining a spotlight especially on hiring engineering and product development skills. The India arm has 370 technology professionals in this space now, accounting for more than half of its India employee base of 710.

The announcement also signifies dunnhumby's ambition to cultivate more diversity in leadership. With the induction of the new leaders, five of dunnhumby's 13-member India leadership team will be female leaders.

dunnhumby India is in expansion mode, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 19%. The office was started in 2008 as a hub of data engineering, data science and product development, and is today a key driver of dunnhumby's growth.

