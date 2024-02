PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 6: Dynamic Cables Limited (DCL), a Jaipur based leading power cable manufacturer reported sales of Rs 192.3 Crs for Q3 FY24, growth of 25 per cent over Q2FY23. Company reported an EBITDA of Rs 18.0 Crs and PAT of Rs 7.5 Crs during the quarter, up 34.8 per cent and 47.8 per cent on QoQ basis respectively. During Q3 the EBITDA margin was at 9.4 per cent as compared to 8.7 per cent in previous quarter and 9.3 per cent in the same quarter previous year. The management has indicated that India's robust macroeconomic environment, coupled with supportive structural measures and a pickup in private and government capital expenditure, is leading to substantial demand for the company's product range. The rapid pace of urbanization, improved budgetary allocations for capital expenditure, and swift infrastructure expansion further contributes to the positive outlook on the demand trajectory for company's offerings.

Notably, as of December 31, 2023, the company also recordedits highest-ever order book, amounting to ~ Rs 519 Crs, laying a foundation for sustained business momentum. This, coupled with improved credit rating, increased production capacity and higher contribution from international business has placed the company in a prime position to deliver value for its stakeholders.

Commenting on the results, Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited said: "During the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023, our company maintained its strong growth trajectory and delivered highest ever revenue. Momentously, our company closed the quarter with its highest-ever order book, which will serve as a catalyst for fueling the business growth as we look to power ahead with strong momentum.

This robust order book combined with our order fulfillment capacity provides a strong growth visibility and company's determination to develop new products with better margin profile will put us on the track to set new milestone in coming quarters."

Dynamic Cables Ltd. is manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, EHV, Power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discoms, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, industrial and Export clients. Company has 3 manufacturing plants are situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.

