Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17: E-WENT, the electric mobility arm of Saraogi E-VENTURES and a leading OEM of electric two-wheelers, has announced ambitious expansion plans as it ramps up production and distribution of its durable, affordable scooters designed specifically for Indian roads.

With over 15,000 units already on the road and a growing network of 250 dealers, E-WENT is targeting a significant share of India's value-driven EV market.

Leveraging the Saraogi Group's 50-year legacy in the energy, shipping and finance sector, E-WENT recently raised $5 million in external funding, in addition to $2 million from internal reserves. The funds are earmarked for manufacturing capacity expansion, R&D, and pan-India market penetration. Currently, the company operates two assembly plants -- in Kolkata and Hyderabad -- with a third facility planned in western India by 2027.

The company's flagship model, Lightning, features a 3.4 kWh dual detachable/removable/portable lithium-ion battery system paired with a 3.7 kW BLDC hub motor, delivering a top speed of 70 km/h and a range of up to 150+ km per charge. The dual batteries can be charged at any location be it home or workplace or at any of the company's dealer network stations, offering convenience in areas where public charging infrastructure is sparse. Battery can be taken to charging station instead of getting the charging station to the battery or vehicle.

Certified for Indian roads, the Lightning comes equipped with telescopic suspension, dual 220mm disc brakes, LED projector headlamps, reverse assist, and a large LED digital instrument cluster, combining practicality with premium features.

E-WENT emphasizes durability, reporting a warranty claim rate under 1.5% over three years. Its dealer agreements require robust service infrastructure, backed by a 7-day helpline and 24-hour parts dispatch system. Dealers undergo technical training at E-WENT's facilities to ensure consistent customer support.

To further enhance accessibility, E-WENT is developing a Scooter-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for fleet operators, enabling them to pay per kilometre instead of incurring high upfront costs. It is also expanding financing partnerships with various banks and NBFCs to offer affordable EMIs and leasing options for retail buyers.

Currently active in seven states -- West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam -- E-WENT aims for pan-India coverage within five years. Its hybrid sales model, which includes company-owned showrooms, dealerships, and corporate tie-ups, ensures flexible and scalable market access.

All E-WENT vehicles come with warranty terms and a 5-6 year lifecycle design, with expired batteries recycled through authorised partners in compliance with environmental norms.

Umang Saraogi, Director, E-WENT, said:

"Our focus is on building EVs that are accessible, reliable, and tailored to the Indian consumer. We're not chasing subsidies or hype -- we're delivering long-term value through durable products, smart design, and strong aftersales support. With EV penetration in two-wheelers still in single digits, we see enormous opportunity to build a trusted, scalable brand that prioritises customer needs, smart technology, and affordability."

About E-WENT

An offshoot of the Saraogi Group of Companies' 50-year legacy, E-WENT has emerged as a trusted name in electric two-wheelers, known for their durability, advanced technology, and competitive pricing. With a network of over 250 dealers and more than 15,000 vehicles sold, E-WENT continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a warranty claim rate of under 1.5%, underscoring its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

