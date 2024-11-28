VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: Earth & Essentials, an artisan food brand committed to purity and sustainability, is proud to announce that it has been awarded recognition for the premium quality of its products. Known for offering exceptional flavors and health benefits, Earth & Essentials has set new standards in the health food industry with its innovative approach to crafting wholesome food products that are both delicious and nutritious.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Leader Nana Patole Demands ECI Must Clarify How Voter Turnout Rose by Over 7% After Polling for Assembly Elections Ended.

A Commitment to Purity and Sustainability

At the core of Earth & Essentials is a commitment to bringing the 100% pure & natural food products to consumers. Their products are rooted in sustainability and crafted using time-honored methods. The brand's journey began with a simple vision: to offer food products that are pure, healthy, and traditionally crafted with respect for the land and the communities that grow them. With a focus on sourcing from the finest regions in India, Earth & Essentials has garnered attention for its premium quality essential food products.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria’s Love for Statement Earrings is Evident in These Pics!.

Premium Wood-Pressed Oils: Flavor and Health in Every Drop

One of the brand's flagship offerings is its wood-pressed oils range, which includes cooking oils such as Black Mustard Oil, Yellow Mustard Oil, Black Sesame Oil, White Sesame Oil, Groundnut Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil & Safflower Oil. These oils are extracted through traditional wood-pressing techniques that preserve the natural nutrients, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids. Unlike commercial oils that are often processed at high temperatures, Earth & Essentials' wood-pressed oils are extracted without applying heat which retain the true essence of the seeds, ensuring a rich, natural flavor profile. These oils are suitable for high-heat Indian cooking such as deep frying, tempering, sauteing, pickling etc. Other Luxury Oils in this category includes Almond Oil, Walnut Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Kalonji Oil, Apricot Oil & Virgin Coconut Oil. They are ideal for skin & hair care, baby massage, cold cooking, oil pulling etc.

These oils are 100% pure & natural and free from chemicals or preservatives. They are high in nutrients such as monounsaturated fats (MUFA), polyunsaturated fats (PUFA), Vitamin A, D, E & K & natural antioxidants and offers many health benefits such as it lowers cholesterol, keeps heart healthy, reduce joint pains, boost immunity, promotes gut health, keep skin healthy, repair damaged skin and helps in weight management.

These oils are more than just cooking or therapeutic essentials--they are an embodiment of the brand's commitment to preserving purity while providing superior health benefits.

A2 Ghee: Traditional Wellness in Every Spoon

Earth & Essentials also offers A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee, a premium ghee made from the milk of indigenous Indian cow breeds. Unlike regular ghee, which may be made from the milk of crossbred cows, A2 Ghee is derived exclusively from cows that produce A2 beta-casein protein. This makes it easier to digest and is richer in nutrients. The slow-cooking process enhances the natural aroma, flavor, and health benefits, creating a product that's both a versatile cooking ingredient and a staple in Ayurvedic wellness.

A2 Ghee is often used in traditional Indian cooking and is prized for its rich, nutty flavor that elevates any dish. Beyond its culinary uses, it is known for its numerous health benefits, including fat reduction, lowers cholesterol, keeps heart healthy, improves immunity & boost metabolism. Our ghee is free from hormones & antibiotic residue and are ideal for lactose intolerant, diabetics and infants. The slow cooking process retains the natural vitamins, such as Vitamin A, D, and E, which are beneficial for overall health.

Committed to Quality : Ensuring the Highest Standards in Purity

At Earth & Essentials, quality isn't just a goal--it's our unwavering promise. Earth & Essentials seamlessly integrates traditional methods with stringent quality controls. All products are tested bi-annually in NABL-accredited labs to ensure safety and purity. Packaged in food-grade glass bottles and elegant kraft paper boxes, the brand meets FSSAI standards while delivering a luxurious experience.

A Holistic Approach: Giving Back to the Community

As part of its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, Earth & Essentials is deeply invested in giving back to local farming communities. The brand partners with small farmers to ensure fair wages and sustainable farming practices. By promoting eco-friendly cultivation methods and empowering women through skill development initiatives, Earth & Essentials is making a significant impact on both the environment and the community.

Elevate Your Cooking and Wellness Rituals

Earth & Essentials invites consumers to explore its wide range of premium products that can enhance both cooking and wellness routines. From wood-pressed oils to A2 Ghee, every product is designed to offer both exceptional flavor and numerous health benefits. Whether you're cooking a gourmet meal, creating natural skincare remedies, or simply looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, Earth & Essentials offers a product for every need.

About Earth & Essentials

Earth & Essentials is a premium food brand that offers natural, sustainable products crafted using traditional methods. The brand is dedicated to preserving purity, supporting local communities, and promoting wellness through its wide range of products, including wood-pressed oils and A2 Ghee.

For more information, visit Earth & Essentials.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)