New Delhi [India], May 5: India's mouth freshener and confectionery space is set for a flavorful revival with the launch of Eatsome--a new-age D2C brand reimagining traditional Indian tastes for today's consumers. Leading the vision is Krishan Arora, Founder & Chief Business Architect, and part of BD Group, who brings years of expertise in real estate project sales, leasing, and investment advisory. Having worked nationwide with top brands like RBL, Tata, Aditya Birla, and Landmark, Krishan Arora understands investor mindsets and business scalability. With Eatsome, Krishan Arora transitions into FMCG retail, aiming to build with a vision of rising to 500 CR in 5 year Plan seeing how FMCG has potential to grow rapidly and creating a brand that resonates with today's youth, stays true to Indian roots, and meets investor expectations for growth and sustainability.

Rooted in heritage yet driven by innovation, Eatsome offers a thoughtfully curated range of mouth fresheners, candies, and Ayurvedic-inspired digestives designed to resonate with modern lifestyles while staying true to authentic Indian flavors.

Eatsome Secures Half a Million Dollar (INR 4 CR) Resource Support from Bullion Mouth Fresheners

Recognizing the fragmentation and hygiene gaps in the traditional mouth freshener market, BD Group with already 3 successful ventures, directed by Gopal & Krishan Arora, joined forces with a giant in the said industry, Bullion Mouth Fresheners, led by stalwart Anuj Bagla, to form the Reliable Group in unity. Anuj Bagla is not just handling a 65-year-old legacy in the Indian mouth fresheners industry but has taken this family business to great heights. The Bagla Family is a legacy name in the Indian Mukhwas Industry with Household & Market Trust.

Instead of traditional funding, Bullion Mouth Fresheners has extended a $500,000 resource backing to Eatsome, to be strategically utilized over four years. This support includes access to manufacturing facilities, logistics, sourcing capabilities, and backend compliance infrastructure, laying a strong foundation for Eatsome's structured and scalable growth.

This strategic backing positions Bullion Mouth Fresheners as a resource partner and co-founder in Eatsome. Anuj Bagla brings extensive supply chain knowledge, while Krishan Arora steers vision and structure. Gopal Arora, Co-Founder: Eatsome, who contributes his expertise in building robust D2C ecosystems, performance marketing, and branding--all aligned with BD Group's long-term business growth mindset.

To plan a whole new advanced EATSOME business scalability plan infused with modern marketing & sales campaigns, Sovy Kaur (CEO), a marketing & business visionary with 8+ years in branding, sales, PR, influencer strategy, and retail visibility, has set the path with a team of 15 professionals across D2C operations, retail, franchising, and collaborations, the brand is fully equipped for scalable growth.

Revolutionizing Indian Taste with a Scalable Model

Eatsome's core lies in its flavor-packed, wellness-driven approach. Our range of mouth fresheners like Mitha Paan Supari, Royal Rajwadi Mukhwas, and Jet Chhuara aren't just about taste--they're rooted in age-old Ayurvedic traditions known to aid digestion and refresh the palate. Each blend is thoughtfully crafted to be your everyday companion for freshness, after every meal or on the go.

Eatsome's approach is to offer premium, hygienic, and affordable products that connect with Gen Z and millennials. Focused on taste innovation, quality control, and city-inspired flavors like Calcutta Paan and Rajasthani Sonff, the brand brings structured operations to an otherwise fragmented industry. Eatsome is also reviving the iconic redi carts--transforming them from unhygienic, unorganized setups into clean, modern, and attractive carts that reflect quality and trust. From a robust manufacturing facility to world-class packaging and more flavorful blends, every step is designed to elevate how India consumes its age-old favorites.

Key distribution channels include:

* Eatsome Carts: Compact, hygienic kiosks for on-the-go customers.

* D2C & E-commerce: Direct sales through the Eatsome website and top marketplaces.

Beyond Fresheners--The Bigger VisionEatsome aims to grow internationally; it plans to enter Gulf, North America, and Europe as demand for Indian flavors grows globally. Also, planning to expand into a full-fledged Indian snacking brand, introducing:

* Healthy Snacks like Makhana, Ragi, and Jowar Puffs

* Roasted & Traditional Mixes including Peanuts, Nachos, and Murmura

This expansion aligns with the brand's goal of combining Indian tradition with modern nutrition and convenience.

The Future of Opportunities, Gifting, Snacking & Digestive Culture

With Bullion Mouth Fresheners' strong production system and BD Group's powerful leadership team and guidance, Eatsome is poised to redefine how India and the world experience its heritage. "From colorful carts to healthy treats, Eatsome is India's flavorful revolution wrapped for the future--now extending business opportunities through low-investment franchising, empowering anyone, anywhere, especially women, to start earning and growing with us."

Media Inquiries & Collaborations:

Instagram/Facebook: https://www.instagram.com/eatsomeindia/

Website: www.eatsome.food

