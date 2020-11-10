New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EbixCash is proud to present its 'EbixCash Travel Festival' campaign - 'Phir Se Ghoomega India!' An opportunity for everyone to plan their much-awaited vacation, this festive season, with their loved ones! After about over 6 months of restrictions, with the Government unlocking the restrictions to travel within India, the momentum and enthusiasm to travel seems to be picking up yet again as travel is gradually increasing. As a responsible travel brand in India, EbixCash has made arrangements to provide the best value travel available currently to the clients across the board in all formats of distribution in association with key airline and hotel partners.

It has been heartening to see that hotels and airlines have readily come forward to participate in the Phir Se Ghoomega India campaign and are offering wonderful value-for-money deals to the consumers looking to travel in the festive season. The offers will be available on EbixCash portal Via.com. "I am excited at the campaign and equally optimistic about its success as we are experiencing a great response post-lockdown towards flight bookings. Even during the lockdown, hotel and flight searches on search engine platforms were consistent. India and Indians were eager to renew their travel plans, post lockdown, of course following necessary precautionary measures. To encourage Indians to travel again, we decided to launch the EbixCash Travel Festival," said Naveen Kundu, Managing Director, EbixCash Travel Group.

"We are glad that hotels and airline partners came forward and displayed enthusiasm to partner and offer deals to the travellers. Our team has done a thorough research and incorporated deals after a careful ground-level survey. We, at EbixCash, are ready to serve our customers by providing dedicated assistance, resolving their travel queries and ease the process of travel, yet again," said Naveen Kundu. Airline PartnersVistara / AirAsia / GoAir Hotel PartnersTaj Group / Marriott / The Park / Radisson Hotels / ITC Hotels / Sterling / Accor Hotel group Cab PartnersEbixCash Cab - AHA Taxis EbixCash Gift Card

