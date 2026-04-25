NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) hosted Ekam 2026, a vibrant in-person engagement event that brought together its online learners from across India and abroad, offering them a rare opportunity to connect with peers and faculty members on campus.

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A total of 497 students enrolled this academic year in various online programmes including MBA, MCA, BCA, BBA, BCom, MCom, MA-JMC, M.Sc. Mathematics, and MA Economics, participated in the one-day annual event. Designed as an interactive platform, Ekam aims to foster collaboration, networking, and holistic development among online learners.

The programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. The occasion was graced by Dr. N. N. Sharma, President, MUJ; Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar; Dr. Nitu Bhatnagar, Provost; Dr. Mallikarjuna Gadapa, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE); and Mr. Ambrish Sinha, CEO, UNext Learning Pvt. Ltd., along with the first registered learner for the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mallikarjuna Gadapa expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of students and described Ekam as a significant milestone in the online learning journey. He highlighted that the event provides learners with an opportunity to experience the university environment firsthand while gaining fresh perspectives beyond virtual classrooms.

Welcoming the participants, Dr. N. N. Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur announced new initiatives for online students, including a Campus Immersion Program and Research Mentorship. These initiatives aim to enhance students' academic exposure, strengthen research capabilities, and provide practical learning opportunities. He also emphasised on the opportunity for the learners in the campus immersion program in the world class Bloomberg lab here in the MUJ campus. Dr. Sharma said that the online learners are an integral part of Manipal fraternity.

The event featured a range of activities that encouraged interaction and creativity. Students and faculty members showcased their talents through music, dance, theatre, and poetry performances, creating an engaging and inclusive atmosphere. Participants also engaged in meaningful face-to-face discussions with faculty, enriching their academic journey.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Kasinathan S, Deputy Director, CDOE, who expressed gratitude to all participants and dignitaries for making the programme a success.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit: www.jaipur.manipal.edu.

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