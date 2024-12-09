PNN

Mumbai [Maharashtra] [India], December 9: Embelliish - the luxury designer curtains and bespoke soft furnishings pioneer, announced the launch of a flagship studio in Raghuvanshi Mills, Mumbai. The immersive space marks the brand's ethos of transforming interiors into poetic expressions through fabrics and furnishings, giving visitors an opportunity to witness unique craftsmanship and artistry.

An inviting and soothing vibe calls architects, interior designers, and their clients alike, to seek tailor-made, bespoke solutions suited to unique visions. Covering a gross built area of about 3300 sq. ft., the studio showcases intricate fabric designs with Embelliish's iconic craftsmanship from hand-embroidered couture curtains to sleek motorised blinds. The studio features an expansive fabric gallery hosting a wide range of textiles, intricate hand-embroidered designs, minimalist contemporary patterns from top-of-line brands from across the world. "Embelliish was founded on the belief that fabrics are more than just finishing touches - they are storytellers of space," says Hitesh Bhanushali, founder. "This new studio allows us to showcase how soft furnishings can punctuate spaces with elegance and personality," adds Neelam Bhanushali, Co-Founder and Creative Director.

There is a dedicated zone for customisation, which enables clients to experiment with various textures, pleats, and embellishments, thereby co-creating designs uniquely theirs. "Through this studio, we aim to bridge the gap between imagination and reality. It's a space where clients can visualise how soft furnishings can elevate their interiors, blending seamlessly into the narrative of their home or project," concludes Hitesh Bhanushali.

Launch of the Mumbai studio marks a momentous occasion in the journey of innovation and growth of Embelliish. It not only reiterates the brand's position of being most-sought-after, it redefines the future with newer opportunities like partnering with young textile artists and designing ready-to-install designer curtains.

About Embelliish

Embelliish was found in 2007 by the duo Hitesh and Neelam Bhanushali. This endeavour was the result of a mutual passion to create transformational space. Initially launched from a small garage, it now is a prime luxury design studio setting benchmarking within soft furnishings. With Hitesh's operational accuracy blending with Neelam's creativity, the studio provides service from conceptualisation to installation, including after-sales maintenance. Every Embelliish creation is an art form that goes beyond the function it provides. The studio, while working with designers and with clients, follows very precise planning and proper execution to meet the desired goal.

With more than 60 skilled artisans at a state-of-the-art facility, the brand brings traditional hand-done techniques in conjunction with cutting-edge technology, which makes for quality and innovation in every piece created. The brand is exploring exciting new directions, including collaborations with textile artists, the use of sustainable materials, and launching ready-to-install designer curtains. All of these activities will find their place in the brand's mission to make everyday interiors into reflections of individuality and elegance.

For More information please visit : https://embelliish.com/

