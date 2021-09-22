New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): Yogesh, the young author of 'Sachchi Baatein Chinu' published her second book on the life of the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The book took to the shelves on September 17, 2021, on the Prime Minister's birthday.

The book is titled '71 years journey' and highlights the leader's ups and downs throughout his life. With this new compilation, the writer aims to convey the message that all dreams can be achieved if one puts their mind to them.

Speaking of her achievements, Yogesh has collaborated in 600 anthology books as a co-author. With her remarkable performances and phenomenal approach, she has continuously managed to stand out from the rest. In her first solo book, she tried to depict every phase of life that helps in shaping the success outlook. She gives credit to her life experiences & enlightening encounters that support her in bringing originality to the table. Through 'Sachchi Baatein Chinu', Yogesh took a step into the world of poetry and quotes, making people drown in the universe of art and creativity.

Yogesh has further documented her whole life in a single poem and named it 'floor to floor'. The inspiration behind the same was to imprint the thought in people's minds that success comes to those who work hard for it without worrying about its results. Thus, if one really wants to do something remarkable in their field, then they need to work for it deliriously.

Talking about her knack of penning down words that garner quality, Yogesh says, "A remarkable writer has a purpose to write. With their driving mission, they can create magic in the real world. Launching my 2nd book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, I feel extremely grateful to God who held my hand and accompanied me on my high and low points of life. I feel every single individual is destined for a certain purpose. God gives opportunity to everyone, what matters is, if you are ready to grab the chance and make that opportunity your life-turning possibility".

Yogesh indulged in poetry and literature at a very young age and it inspired her to become a well-established author of her time. The artist feels that success is a personal phenomenon. To become successful it is not necessary to get higher grades in schools but what it demands is your ceaseless efforts & unwavering commitment towards your goal. With a solid motive, she tries to teach people about never-ending hope through her writings.

Success commands you to be extraordinary, courageous, have a disciplined routine, and become responsible for your actions and decisions. To stop procrastinating and start being industrious in order to accomplish bigger things should be the fair motto of one's life. Stepping on the same path with the same beliefs, Yogesh is gifted with numerous opportunities and various life-winning curves that contributed to her growth as an individual.

