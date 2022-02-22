Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI/PR Newswire): Emerson, the global technology, engineering and software company, today announced the opening of a new integrated manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The 145,000-square-foot facility will manufacture industry-leading products of the company's Automation Solutions business which provides industrial customers in India and across Asia with technologies to improve productivity, safety and environmental sustainability.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Fake Snapchat Nude Videos Go Viral, Man in the Clip Not Liverpool Star!.

The new Chennai facility is equipped with the latest advanced manufacturing systems to produce quality products used in key industrial segments including electric power generation, chemicals, energy, life sciences, automobile, infrastructure, food and beverage, and metals and mining. Building on its long-term commitment to the India market and aligned with the government's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, the facility will boost local manufacturing and engineering of innovative products and solutions, as well as serve the global market demands.

The new manufacturing plant was inaugurated in a ceremony in Chennai attended by U.S.-based Emerson executives and members of Emerson's India leadership team. Guidance Tamil Nadu, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, and Invest India assisted Emerson with critical support on the infrastructure development plan and statutory approvals required during COVID-19 restrictions.

Also Read | Twitter May Soon Let You Untag Yourself From Threads: Report.

"The opening of this manufacturing facility marks another important milestone for our commitment to growing our business in India," said Ram Krishnan, Emerson's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Our focus continues to be providing the best-advanced technologies and customer service to our local and regional customers."

Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson's Automation Solutions business, said, "This facility positions Emerson well to achieve our vision for India -- to be a trusted technology partner of industrial companies seeking to not only improve their operations, but also meet their decarbonization targets."

At its new Chennai facility, Emerson has integrated manufacturing under one roof to leverage production synergies for some of its industry-leading products. This facility will manufacture fluid control and pneumatics products, including solenoid valves, air preparation units, cylinders, pneumatic valves and manifolds, position monitoring and high-pressure regulators for Emerson's field-proven brand ASCO™, AVENTICS™, TopWorx™ and TESCOM™. The facility also makes Emerson pressure management products, including pressure regulators, cryogenic service valves, tank safety products and blow off/blow down valves for its Fisher™, Jeon™, Enardo™, Varec™, Cash™ and Yarway™ brands.

"With this new facility, Emerson reaffirms its commitment to be a market leader in India. Our developments have been aligned with the Make in India initiative and as a result, a large number of our products are manufactured in India," said Anil Bhatia, vice president and managing director, Emerson's Automation Solutions business in India. "This expansion will further increase production capacity and drive our ongoing commitment to support our customers in India and across the globe."

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Additional resources: -Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community

-Connect with Emerson via Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

-https://www.emerson.com/en-in/automation/fluid-control-pneumatics

-https://www.emerson.com/en-in/automation/measurement-instrumentation/pressure-measurement

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750563/Emerson_New_Facility_Launch.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)