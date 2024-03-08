BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 8: Impetus Group proudly marks International Women's Day with a commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace for women. With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, Impetus stands as a beacon for gender equality, exemplifying a workplace where women thrive and contribute significantly.

Also Read | Kota Student Death: JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide at Paying Guest, Writes 'Papa, I Can't Handle It' in Note.

Impetus is dedicated to providing a supportive environment for women, empowering them to achieve their full potential. Through mentorship programs, skill-building initiatives, and flexible work arrangements, the company ensures that every woman has the resources and encouragement needed to excel in her career.

At the heart of Impetus's success is its inclusive culture, where diversity is not just embraced but celebrated. The company recognizes the unique strengths that women bring to the workplace and actively promotes an environment where everyone feels heard, valued, and included.

Also Read | BJP Looking to Field Mohammad Shami From Bengal in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Report.

On the occasion, grand celebrations unfolded across locations. Women were made to feel extra special with curated activities, SHEroes connect sessions, and fun games. The festivities aimed to not only honor the achievements of women but also create an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

Arushi Verma, Associate Technical Architect, Cloud & Data Engineering, Impetus Bengaluru says: "As a woman at Impetus, I've found a workplace that encourages my growth and values my contributions. The support I've received has been instrumental in shaping my career. It's truly empowering to be part of an organization that champions equality."

Nidhi Kumari, Senior Software Engineer, Cloud & Data Engineering, Impetus Indore says: "At Impetus, diversity is not just a buzzword; it's a lived reality. I've experienced an inclusive culture that fosters collaboration and innovation. Being surrounded by empowering colleagues has made my journey here incredibly fulfilling." Sanjeev, CHRO, shared his thoughts:

"At Impetus, we believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace is key to innovation and success. On International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements of our talented women and renew our commitment to providing an environment where everyone can thrive."

Impetus Group continues its journey toward building a workplace where women are not just included but are integral to the organization's success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)