Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: As industries rapidly transition toward automation, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data-driven systems, engineering education must evolve to keep pace with technological transformation. Today's engineers are expected not only to possess technical expertise but also analytical thinking, adaptability and innovation capabilities. The Engineering Programmes at Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU), Pune, are designed with this evolving landscape in mind.

Offered through the School of Technology and Research (STR), the programmes focus on building strong technical foundations while integrating industry exposure, research orientation and practical learning experiences.

About the School and University

Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU), established under the Government of Maharashtra Act No. 20 of 2024 and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), operates under the academic legacy of the Dr. D.Y. Patil Unitech Society. Located in Pimpri-Pune, a region known for its industrial and IT ecosystem, the university provides students with proximity to real-world business and technology environments.

The DPGU School of Technology and Research (DPGU STR) is a testament to the university's commitment to providing students with a technology-driven, industry-based education. School of Technology & Research has created an outstanding research-oriented academic infrastructure through the use of digital learning technologies and a research-oriented focus. It provides students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's engineering professions and prepares them for students for contemporary engineering careers.

Programme Overview

DPGU currently offers four engineering pathways in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), catering to both fresh entrants and working professionals:

- B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering

- B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (Lateral Entry)

- M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering

- M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (For Working Professionals)

Each programme is structured to align with the broader objectives of multidisciplinary learning and experiential education.

B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (4 Years)

The four-year Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) undergraduate programme offers students both a broad understanding of computing concepts and computer engineering methods. This includes programming, data structures, algorithms, database systems, operating systems, and computer networking in our core subjects.

As well as learning about the fundamentals, students will be exposed to many emerging areas of computing, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data science, and the Internet of Things (IoT) as part of their education. The programme combines traditional classroom and laboratory study, along with actual projects from industry, internships, and collaborative projects, which provide students experiencing problem-solving from an application-oriented perspective.

The overall goal of the B.Tech programme is to produce technically professional graduates capable of meeting global business demands while utilising their technical knowledge and skills to solve the difficulties of today's engineering industry.

B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (Lateral Entry - Direct Second Year)

The B.Tech (CSE) Lateral Entry programme is designed for diploma holders or candidates with relevant technical qualifications who wish to pursue a full engineering degree. Eligible students are admitted directly into the second year of the B.Tech programme, reducing the total duration to three years.

This pathway recognises prior technical learning and allows students to build upon their existing foundation without repeating first-year coursework. The curriculum and academic outcomes remain aligned with the regular B.Tech programme, ensuring that graduates receive the same degree and career opportunities.

M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (2 Years)

The M.Tech (CSE) Program is a two-year postgraduate program that teaches technical specialisations at an advanced level for any student who has completed their undergraduate. This program begins with the knowledge base that you have gained as part of your undergraduate studies, and focuses on developing your current analytical skills, research competencies and exposure to new emerging technological domains.

The M.Tech Curriculum consists of coursework, seminars and technical presentation skills that are based on research-based curricula. It prepares students to enter the fields of research and development, technical roles, academia and specialisation within industry.

M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (For Working Professionals)

DPGU also offers an M.Tech (CSE) programme tailored for working professionals. Structured to accommodate individuals already employed in technical roles, this programme enables professionals to upgrade their qualifications while continuing their careers.

The academic standards and degree awarded remain consistent with the regular M.Tech programme. However, the structure is designed to provide flexibility suitable for experienced professionals seeking career advancement, domain specialisation or leadership roles within technology organisations.

Academic Framework & Learning Approach

Across all engineering programmes, DPGU follows a structured academic framework that integrates theory with experiential learning. Emphasis is placed on laboratory practice, project-based learning, case discussions, internships and industry interaction.

Modern classrooms, digital infrastructure and technical laboratories support a hands-on learning environment. The curriculum encourages problem-solving, innovation, ethical responsibility and interdisciplinary thinking skills that are increasingly essential in the evolving technology sector.

Eligibility & Admission Criteria

B.Tech (CSE)

Candidates must have completed 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one additional approved subject, and secured the prescribed minimum aggregate marks as per university norms. Admission is based on recognised entrance examinations such as MHT-CET, JEE Main, or the DPGU Entrance Test (DPAT).

B.Tech (Lateral Entry)

Candidates must hold a Diploma in Engineering/Technology or an equivalent qualification in a relevant field, meeting the required academic criteria.

M.Tech (CSE)

Applicants must possess a B.E./B.Tech degree in Computer Science or a related discipline with the minimum qualifying marks specified by the university. Admission may be based on GATE, PERA CET or the DPGU Entrance Test (DPAT).

M.Tech (For Working Professionals)

Eligibility includes a relevant engineering degree along with applicable professional experience as per university guidelines.

Career Pathways

Graduates of DPGU's engineering programmes are prepared for roles in software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, IT consulting and research. The postgraduate pathways further enable progression into advanced technical leadership, innovation roles or doctoral studies.

A Contemporary Engineering Education at DPGU

The Engineering Programmes at DPGU's School of Technology & Research aim to provide a balanced blend of academic rigour, practical exposure and industry alignment. By offering flexible entry points and postgraduate pathways, the university caters to both aspiring engineers and working professionals seeking advancement.

With a structured curriculum, modern infrastructure and emphasis on applied learning, DPGU positions its engineering education as a forward-looking pathway for students navigating the dynamic world of technology. For more information, please visit: https://dpgu.edu.in/

