Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Equity indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex rising by 156.82 points and Nifty up by 46.75 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 156.82 points or 0.27 per cent at 57,750.31 at 9.27 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,268.75 at 9.27 am, up by 46.75 points or 0.27 per cent. (ANI)

