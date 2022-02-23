Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): The equity indices on Wednesday opened in green with the Sensex up by 229.13 points and Nifty up by 71.45 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 229.13 points or 0.40 per cent at 57,529.81 at 9.22 am.

Also Read | #Binance Announces Its Partnership with SM Brand Marketing, a Subsidiary of South Korea’s … – Latest Tweet by Binance Coin.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,163.65 at 9.22 am, up by 71.45 points or 0.42 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)