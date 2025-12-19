PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: As healthcare systems around the world become increasingly specialised, a persistent challenge has begun to draw sharper attention: how effectively complex medical information is communicated to patients. While medical science continues to advance rapidly, patient understanding often struggles to keep pace. Addressing this gap is Eremedium, an India-born healthcare communication technology company that has built a strong global footprint by focusing on one fundamental objective--improving clarity and trust in doctor-patient interactions.

Founded in 2017, Eremedium was created in response to a challenge faced daily by clinicians across specialties. Despite high levels of medical expertise, limited consultation time and growing procedural complexity frequently leave patients anxious, confused, or uncertain about treatment decisions. This communication gap becomes even more critical in superspecialty care, where procedures are complex, risks are higher, and informed consent plays a central role in outcomes.

"India has some of the world's best doctors, but even the most skilled clinicians face challenges when explaining complex procedures within a limited time," said Mohanish Singh, CEO of Eremedium. "We built Eremedium to support doctors with visual tools that simplify medical explanations and strengthen trust with patients."

Eremedium's approach is centred on visual communication as a clinical support tool, not as an add-on. Its platforms are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, helping doctors enhance conversations without increasing consultation duration or disrupting care delivery. This focus has driven steady adoption across geographies and specialties.Today, Eremedium's solutions are being used by over 15,000 doctors across 25 medical specialties worldwide. The company supports clinicians in fields such as Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Orthopaedics and Spine, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Radiology, Urology, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology--areas where clarity of explanation is critical to patient confidence and compliance.

At the heart of Eremedium's growth is its integrated product ecosystem, designed to make patient education continuous rather than episodic. The company's in-clinic patient education platform, Medio, is deployed across more than 10,000 healthcare waiting area TVs. By offering visual explanations before patients meet their doctors, Medio helps establish foundational understanding, reduces anxiety, and prepares patients for more meaningful consultations.

Within the consultation room, MedComm enables structured doctor-patient conversations. Used by over 5,000 clinicians, the 22-inch touch screen solution helps ensure that key elements--pathology, procedure, risks, and recovery--are communicated clearly and consistently, while allowing doctors to maintain their individual consultation style.

Complementing these tools is MedXplain, Eremedium's flagship 3D medical animation SaaS platform, currently supporting counselling by more than 9,000 doctors worldwide. The platform allows patients to visualise anatomy, disease progression, and surgical procedures with clarity that verbal explanations alone often cannot achieve. Together, these platforms create a layered communication framework that spans the patient journey--from waiting room to counselling.

From its Indian origins, Eremedium has expanded its presence to Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, highlighting the universal relevance of healthcare communication challenges. The company is now preparing to enter GCC markets, where digital health adoption and patient-centric care models are gaining momentum.

"At its core, Eremedium is not just a technology company--it is a healthcare outcomes company," Ranjeet Sharma, VP, Eremedium, said. "Every animation and platform feature is designed to make conversations between doctors and patients clearer, more human, and more effective."

Looking ahead, Eremedium plans to deepen its clinical content across additional specialties, invest further in advanced 3D and visual technologies, and strengthen partnerships with hospitals and healthcare institutions in India and overseas. As healthcare systems increasingly recognise that patient understanding is central to outcomes, Eremedium's focus on communication positions it as a key enabler of outcome-driven, patient-centric care.

