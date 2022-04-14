Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI/PR Newswire): Everest Group has done deep-rooted research to provide a detailed assessment of 15 providers featured on the Oracle Cloud Applications Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 - Global and categorize them as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on their capabilities and offerings.

4i Apps and the other providers were assessed based on the evaluation dimensions of vision and capability, and market impact. This assessment indicates that 4i Apps has created its own mark in the ongoing analysis of the OCA services market for the focus on digital transformation.

Also Read | Easter Sunday 2022 Food Recipes: 5 Delicious Dishes That You Can Easily Make at Home for Festival Day!.

"This recognition shows our dedication and commitment in providing the complete suite of Oracle Cloud Applications and a healthy digital solution to our customers," comments Saravanan Murugesan, Chief Executive Officer, 4i Apps.

4i Apps is the fastest-growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000-plus organizations on Oracle Cloud. With over 13 years of operations, 4i Apps is the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sectors. 4i has over 500 Oracle consultants and spread across 10 countries globally.

Also Read | RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

4i Apps has also achieved four Oracle Cloud Service Expertise certifications for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.

To read more about Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 - Global, Click here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796527/4i_Apps_Solutions_Everest_Group.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1580213/4i_Apps_Logo.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)