New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/PNN): BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, celebrates this year's Global Education Week (GEW) by honoring ten exceptional educators around the world, one of which is from India. BIC launched the BIC Cristal Pen Awards program in 2020 to recognize educators who exemplify BIC values by bringing joy to the hearts of children every day, inspiring and preparing the next generation to thrive.

BIC is a proud supporter of educational programs and is committed to improving the learning conditions of 250 million children globally by 2025 as part of the company's "Writing the Future Together" program. As of 2020, BIC has already cumulatively helped 118 million children as part of its goal.

Commenting on the occasion, GonzalveBich, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BIC, said: "Education is a passion of mine and part of BIC's DNA. The Cristal Pen Awards are a great opportunity for our team members to celebrate educators in their communities around the world. From Sri Lanka to Argentina, this year's winners exemplify our BIC values, and I want to personally thank them and all nominees for sharing our vision to write the future, together through supporting education around the world."

After BIC team members submitted hundreds of nominations, a panel of judges selected ten worthy educators from across every region where BIC operates. Winners will receive a custom-designed award, a BIC stationery product donation and a EUR 5,000 grant for their school or organization of choice.

In India, Shweta D. won the BIC Cristal Pen Award this year. Shweta is dedicated to instilling a sense of resilience into her students, which she demonstrated by successfully encouraging hands-on learning throughout the pandemic and reinventing herself as a teacher. Other than her innovative teaching methods, Shweta provides her students (particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds) with DIRT (Development, Improvement and Reflection Time) so she is there whenever they need her. She was also instrumental in a virtual exchange program with a Kenyan school where she encouraged the importance of learning from other cultures and global citizenship and facilitated a student-led conference where students shared their journeys through e-portfolios over the pandemic.

In addition to the Cristal Pen Awards program, BIC is furthering its mission to support education through the launch of the BIC-Cause We Care Community. The community is a gathering place for anyone who shares BIC's passion for improving students' learning conditions worldwide and helps connect members with resources to fulfill this mission.

Additionally, BIC is sponsoring a new eight-year partnership between the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) Europe and the French Ministry of National Education to fund research and support an inclusive tutoring program with the objective of making France a leader in driving experimental innovations in education.

For more information about the company's commitment to education, please visit BIC's website.

